Young Red Stefan Bajcetic has made an impression in pre-season to date and that extends to Fabinho, who he replaced in the No. 6 role during the win at RB Leipzig.

The 17-year-old was one of 11 academy players to be named in the travelling squad to Asia and then backed that up with a place in the team for the trip to Germany and Austria.

It ensured Bajcetic added to his pre-season minutes after featuring against both Man United and Crystal Palace, with the youngster replacing Fabinho in the deep-lying role at the Red Bull Arena.

It may have been just 30 minutes, but he was turned to in midfield over the likes of James Milner and Tyler Morton and his pressing and awareness led to Darwin Nunez‘s third goal and Liverpool’s fourth.

Bajcetic’s performance did not escape Fabinho‘s attention, who he will learn plenty from as he continues to train with the first team and hone his craft in the deep-lying midfield role.

“[Thursday] he did really well, he was really important in the fourth goal. He recovered the ball in a really important area and then he passed to Harvey and Harvey did the assist to Darwin,” Fabinho said of the youngster to LiverpoolFC.com.

“It’s important. He has trained with us, he will get better, he will have more confidence to take the ball, to turn, to do some stuff that the No. 6 does.

“It’s nice to have not just him but the other young lads as well playing really good football.

“We have a lot of talent in this team now; we have Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott, Curtis, Stefan, Tyler as well. It’s important for them to show their quality as well.”

At just 17, there will be no unnecessary pressure and expectation on Bajcetic’s shoulders but the glimpses he has offered show another exciting young talent that can carve out opportunities this season.

With the addition of fellow teenagers Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay this summer, Liverpool’s next generation of talent is taking shape and they are in safe hands with Jurgen Klopp.