Liverpool sent all kinds of records tumbling in their emphatic 9-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, and here we pick out X of the best.

The Reds secured their first league win of the season in style on Saturday, in what was a truly memorable afternoon at Anfield.

This was Jurgen Klopp‘s side back to their best, after a hugely underwhelming first three games of their Premier League campaign.

With five first-half goals, four second-half goals and six separate Liverpool goalscorers, the Reds’ victory saw them break or match a whole host of crazy records.

Joint-biggest win in Premier League history

Liverpool have officially joined the 9-0 club, and in doing so they have matched the record for the biggest victory in Premier League history.

It was first set when Man United beat Ipswich in March 1995, before Leicester matched it by putting nine past Southampton in 2019.

Last year, Southampton were on the end of another 9-0 defeat, this time from United, before Liverpool became the third team to match the record on Saturday.

Towards the end of the game, cries of “we want 10” were heard ringing around Anfield. If they had managed it, they would have set the outright record for the biggest win in the history of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s biggest ever Premier League win

That’s right, Liverpool’s nine-goal victory is the largest margin they’ve ever won a match by in their Premier League history.

Their previous biggest win was 7-0, set against Crystal Palace in December 2020.

Can this team top the record again in the coming years? You wouldn’t put it past them.

Joint-biggest top-flight win at Anfield

Anfield did host another 9-0 Liverpool victory before the Premier League was formed.

That came against Crystal Palace in 1989, with Steve Nicol, Steve McMahon, Ian Rush, Gary Gillespie, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge, John Barnes and Glenn Hysen all on the scoresheet.

Away from the first division, the biggest win Anfield has seen came when the Reds put 11 past Stromsgodset in the European Cup Winners Cup in 1974.

Liverpool’s joint-biggest win in league history

This was also Liverpool’s joint-biggest winning margin in all league football since the club’s foundation.

The other times the Reds have won a game by nine goals were in a 10-1 victory over Rotherham Town in 1896 and in that 9-0 win against Palace in 1989.

Joint-most first-half league goals in over 60 years

This was the first time Liverpool had scored five goals in the first 45 minutes of a league game since September 1958 against Brighton.

Little did they know there’d be four more to come in the second half!

Five different first half goalscorers

Liverpool have had five different goalscorers in the first half of a competitive match for just the second time in the club’s entire 130-year history.

The first time came in a non-league match v Higher Walton in Sep 1892.

Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk were the scorers on this occasion.

Bobby’s delight

Firmino answered his recent critics in style with two goals and three assists, and with them set a number of personal and club records.

The Brazilian is the first Liverpool player to get a hat-trick of assists in the first half of any match in all competitions in the Premier League era.

The two goals also brought up Firmino’s 100 for Liverpool. On his 331st appearance, he became the 19th player to hit three figures for goals in Reds history.

Si Senor!