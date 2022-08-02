There is good news on two fronts for Diogo Jota, with the latest on the Liverpool striker’s recovery from a hamstring injury and talks over his future.

It was not a positive pre-season for Jota, who failed to play a single minute over the six friendlies after returning from Portugal duty with a hamstring problem.

The 25-year-old suffered a recurrence of the issue in training and subsequently sat out of the clashes with Man United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Salzburg, Man City and Strasbourg.

His absence was one of the reasons behind a side that would have qualified for an under-21s tie lining up at Anfield for the final warmup game against Strasbourg on Sunday, with injuries rife throughout Jurgen Klopp‘s squad ranks.

But there is good news when it comes to Jota’s recovery, with the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe among those to report that he is due to return to training imminently.

Writing on Twitter, the Mail‘s Dominic King revealed that the striker is expected back “within two weeks.”

He is certain to miss the Premier League opener at Fulham on Saturday, and unfortunately is also due to miss the behind-closed-doors friendly the following day.

Instead, it seems likely that Jota may not see action until next month, having effectively missed the entirety of pre-season and finding himself catching up on fitness.

It is questionable whether he would have been a first-choice starter even if fit, of course, with Darwin Nunez making a strong impact during pre-season.

However, there remains a conviction in Jota’s long-term role at Liverpool, with Bascombe adding that “contract talks are to be stepped up” with the No. 20, who is in line for a “significant salary increase.”

King explains that “talks with his advisors been progressing for some time” and that those within the club “believe they will tie him down to a long-term deal.”

Jota signed a five-year contract when he made the £45 million switch from Wolves in 2020, but is being rewarded for hitting his targets after netting 34 goals in 85 games for the club.

He will not be the first Liverpool player to extend his terms this summer, with James Milner, Mohamed Salah and Joe Gomez also putting pen to paper.

Talks are ongoing with the agents of Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott, while a decision will be made on the future of Roberto Firmino, whose deal expires in 2023.