Liverpool have confirmed their 12th loan deal of the summer, with Leighton Clarkson heading out on his second temporary move, this time to Scotland.

The first loan of Clarkson’s young career was a write-off, with only seven appearances made during a stint with Blackburn last time out before its early termination in January.

It was a disappointing campaign for the 21-year-old, who subsequently joined the Reds’ under-23s for the remainder.

But he has been given an opportunity to prove himself again with another loan move, this time joining Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Liverpool have struck up a positive relationship with Aberdeen this summer following talks over Calvin Ramsay‘s £6.5 million transfer, and manager Jim Goodwin will be tasked with nurturing Clarkson’s potential.

“He is a ball-playing midfielder who always makes himself available as an option for his team-mates,” Goodwin told Aberdeen’s official website.

“He’s brave in possession and at the right times is willing to try the difficult pass which some midfielders don’t always have the ability or courage to attempt.

“That is something we will continue to encourage.

“We’re very grateful to Liverpool for their assistance in making this loan possible and hope they will see Aberdeen as a suitable club for some of their young prospects to continue their development in the future.”

Clarkson has followed the likes of Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Owen Beck, Billy Koumetio and Marcelo Pitaluga in leaving the Reds on loan this summer.

He is unlikely to be the last, either, with close friend and academy team-mate Jake Cain among those expected to depart before September 1.