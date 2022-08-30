Joel Matip and Curtis Jones provided a timely boost after being pictured in training on Monday and Jurgen Klopp has now revealed that four others are also closing in on a return.

The Reds were injected with some much-needed feel-good factor over the weekend, with nine goals offering plenty to celebrate in the first win over the campaign.

The sight of Matip and Jones in training at Kirkby only served to provide another welcome boost on the eve of the match against Newcastle on Wednesday.

Injuries are still everpresent throughout the squad but there is a return in sight for a handful of Reds.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Liverpool’s midweek clash with the Magpies, Klopp says Diogo Jota, Thiago, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher should all be back in action sooner rather than later.

Liverpool injury/suspension update

Caoimhin Kelleher – Set to return to full training

Ibrahima Konate – Out

Joel Matip – Returned to training on Monday

Thiago – Close to full training

Curtis Jones – Returned to training on Monday

Naby Keita – Out

Kaide Gordon – Out

Diogo Jota – Set to return to full training on Thursday

Darwin Nunez – Final game of suspension

“I think Diogo can train from Thursday on, and Thiago I think a slightly later, so we’ll see,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

“But Calvin is getting closer, Caoimhin I saw walking outside for normal goalkeeper training.

“So yeah, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, definitely.”

Jota’s return is a timely one, with Liverpool in need of more attacking reinforcements. It remains to be seen when he will be deemed ready for match action, having missed the vast majority of pre-season and the beginning of the Reds’ league campaign.

Ramsay was pictured out on the pitches at the AXA Training Centre on Monday, but is yet to begin full training with his team-mates.

The right-back, who arrived from Aberdeen in the summer, is yet to feature for the Reds after an unspecified injury was discovered when he reported for pre-season training.