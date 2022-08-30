Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Light at the end of the tunnel” – 4 more Liverpool players close to return

Joel Matip and Curtis Jones provided a timely boost after being pictured in training on Monday and Jurgen Klopp has now revealed that four others are also closing in on a return.

The Reds were injected with some much-needed feel-good factor over the weekend, with nine goals offering plenty to celebrate in the first win over the campaign.

The sight of Matip and Jones in training at Kirkby only served to provide another welcome boost on the eve of the match against Newcastle on Wednesday.

Injuries are still everpresent throughout the squad but there is a return in sight for a handful of Reds.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Liverpool’s midweek clash with the Magpies, Klopp says Diogo Jota, Thiago, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher should all be back in action sooner rather than later.

Liverpool injury/suspension update

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during a pre-season friendly between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Caoimhin Kelleher – Set to return to full training
  • Ibrahima Konate – Out
  • Joel Matip – Returned to training on Monday
  • Calvin Ramsay – “Getting closer”
  • Thiago – Close to full training
  • Curtis Jones – Returned to training on Monday
  • Naby Keita – Out
  • Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Out
  • Kaide Gordon – Out
  • Diogo Jota – Set to return to full training on Thursday
  • Darwin Nunez – Final game of suspension

    • “I think Diogo can train from Thursday on, and Thiago I think a slightly later, so we’ll see,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

    “But Calvin is getting closer, Caoimhin I saw walking outside for normal goalkeeper training.

    “So yeah, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, definitely.”

    Jota’s return is a timely one, with Liverpool in need of more attacking reinforcements. It remains to be seen when he will be deemed ready for match action, having missed the vast majority of pre-season and the beginning of the Reds’ league campaign.

    Ramsay was pictured out on the pitches at the AXA Training Centre on Monday, but is yet to begin full training with his team-mates.

    The right-back, who arrived from Aberdeen in the summer, is yet to feature for the Reds after an unspecified injury was discovered when he reported for pre-season training.

    More from This Is Anfield

    Fan Comments