Liverpool have announced the departure of club doctor Jim Moxon, who has been an integral member of the first team staff since 2020.

The Reds’ medical department has seen constant tweaks and changes over the last few years, with the club continually aiming to minimise the risk of injury for their players.

New appointments have been made this summer with the creation of a new role, with Frigyes Vanden Auweele appointed as the new head of osteopathy, while Dr Andreas Schlumberger was handed new responsibilities.

Schlumberger now assumes the role of head of medicine and fitness, meaning he is in charge of both departments from this season.

But he is now to be without the expertise of Moxon, who has wished the club well for the season ahead after Liverpool announced his departure, which appears to be effective immediately.

“During my time at LFC I have met and worked with so many fantastic people in every department across the club,” Dr Moxon told the club’s official website.

“I have learnt so much about what makes a great team and how to be a better doctor.

“I have shared so many amazing experiences with my colleagues and the club are lucky to have so many great staff.

“I would like to wish everyone at the club – players and staff – the very best for the coming season and beyond.”

He first joined the club as head of sports medicine and fitness at the academy in 2016 before his switch to the first team in 2020 as club doctor, replacing the former head of medical services Andy Massey.

Moxon was a regular on the bench during a matchday for Liverpool and is one of the faces you saw running out to the players who need assistance on the pitch after a knock or an injury.

It is unclear how Liverpool will address the departure, whether they promote from within or look elsewhere, but a direct replacement is likely.