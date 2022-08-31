Liverpool earned a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Newcastle on Wednesday evening, with Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho absolute heroes for the Reds.

The Reds were aiming to build on Saturday’s 9-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield, but an improving Magpies side would be a tough proposition.

That proved to be the case, as new big-money signing Alexander Isak opened the scoring on his debut, before having a goal ruled out in the second half.

Roberto Firmino continued his return to goalscoring form with a well-taken equaliser, however, before Carvalho buried a half-volley in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

It was Elliott who comfortably stood out as Liverpool’s best player on the night, with his former Fulham teammate the match-winner, so their efforts unsurprisingly didn’t go unnoticed by numerous fans on Twitter.

Harvey Elliott. Absolutely magical by the way… — Declan Carr (@Declancarr96) August 31, 2022

What a win! Fabio Carvalho is a mightily impressive young player, isn’t he? Very unlucky to have not started either of the last two games but been excellent every time he’s come off the bench. Big future ahead of him. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) August 31, 2022

What a week and what moment for Carvalho. Such a brilliant young player. Absolute graft that game, but feels like a massive three points. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 31, 2022

Elliott and Carvalho – two special youngsters, take a bow. A massive, massive win that. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 31, 2022

That’s Karma that for all the time wasting!

Harvey Elliott outstanding & brilliant cameo again from Carvalho!! #LIVNEW — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 31, 2022

Mad ending to a really unimaginative game of football. Huge props to James Milner coming on at full-back and reinvigorating Liverpool. Elliott shining brighter every week. And breathe. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) August 31, 2022

The impact of Eliott and Carvalho cannot be downplayed, on a night when Liverpool again found it tough to break down their opponents.

These are two special young players that the Reds have in their ranks and a few of their more seasoned teammates could do with having their impact at the moment.

Focus now turns to Saturday’s Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park – three wins in a row please, lads!