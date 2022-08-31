Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Fábio Carvalho celebrates with James Milner after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail “exceptional” Elliott as Carvalho dishes out timely late “karma”

Liverpool earned a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Newcastle on Wednesday evening, with Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho absolute heroes for the Reds.

The Reds were aiming to build on Saturday’s 9-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield, but an improving Magpies side would be a tough proposition.

That proved to be the case, as new big-money signing Alexander Isak opened the scoring on his debut, before having a goal ruled out in the second half.

Roberto Firmino continued his return to goalscoring form with a well-taken equaliser, however, before Carvalho buried a half-volley in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

It was Elliott who comfortably stood out as Liverpool’s best player on the night, with his former Fulham teammate the match-winner, so their efforts unsurprisingly didn’t go unnoticed by numerous fans on Twitter.

The impact of Eliott and Carvalho cannot be downplayed, on a night when Liverpool again found it tough to break down their opponents.

These are two special young players that the Reds have in their ranks and a few of their more seasoned teammates could do with having their impact at the moment.

Focus now turns to Saturday’s Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park – three wins in a row please, lads!

