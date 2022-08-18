Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans want Jude Bellingham swap deal after Naby Keita exit rumours

Liverpool fans have been left divided by claims Naby Keita is pushing for a move away this summer, but many are now hoping for a late deal for Jude Bellingham.

It emerged on Wednesday evening, via sources in Germany, that Keita is “unhappy” with his situation at Liverpool and could look to depart before the end of the transfer window.

The news came from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, and despite contrary claims from Merseyside journalists, there are stark similarities between this and the way in which Sadio Mane‘s switch to Bayern Munich developed.

With Keita and Mane both represented by the Munich-based ROOF, it stands to reason that Plettenberg will have again been in direct contact with their agent, Bjorn Bezemer.

The No. 8 has less than a year left on his contract at Anfield, but it has been suggested that the club are hoping he will agree a four-year extension.

However, the reaction among Liverpool fans has been split, with some hoping Keita could now be used as a makeweight for Bellingham.

 

The initial reaction was divided…

 

But some are now hoping for a late Bellingham transfer…

It seems unlikely that Dortmund would accept a player-plus-cash deal for Bellingham this summer, particularly so late in the window and having already sold Erling Haaland to Man City.

But the prospect of Keita departing is not farfetched, with the same situation already unfolding when it came to Mane’s eventual switch to Bayern Munich.

One thing is certain, though: if Keita does leave Liverpool this summer, a replacement must be brought in.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments