Liverpool were back in training at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday, with a host of players absent from the group pictured ahead of the Fulham clash.

The Reds kick off their campaign proper with a Premier League trip to Fulham on Saturday, with a number of injury problems facing Jurgen Klopp.

Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota are long-term absentees, while Naby Keita has already been ruled out due to illness.

Meanwhile, new issues for Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones may also see them miss the clash at Craven Cottage, with the trio not among those seen at the AXA Training Centre in midweek.

Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher have also struggled for fitness throughout pre-season, but the goalkeeping group were not visible having trained elsewhere.

It is hoped that Alisson will be part of full training at this stage.

? Liverpool train ahead of their opening Premier League game this weekend against Fulham pic.twitter.com/E6CEEXoMag — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 3, 2022

Footage from Sky Sports also suggested that Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson could have sat the session out, though there should be no cause for concern at this stage.

A clutch of youngsters were still involved following the conclusion of the pre-season schedule, with Stefan Bajcetic, Isaac Mabaya, Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers and Melkamu Frauendorf all warming up in the mild conditions.

So too were under-21s midfielders Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain, who have been drafted into the senior squad following Tyler Morton‘s loan to Blackburn to fill in for Keita, Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Centre-back pair Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg remain with Liverpool at this stage, despite speculation linking them both with moves away.

Fulham and Bournemouth have been touted as possible destinations for Phillips, while Bournemouth, Burnley and Basel have been credited with an interest in Dutch youngster Van den Berg.

Mohamed Salah was among the high-profile names spotted in training, along with Thiago, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Joe Gomez.

Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho trained, too, and will be hoping for a key role against their former club on Saturday.

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Wednesday

Defenders: Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Mabaya, Chambers

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Clarkson, Cain

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Clark, Frauendorf

Not pictured: Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota