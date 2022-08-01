Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The Liverpool players who clocked the most minutes in pre-season

The start of the Premier League is now fast approaching after just 27 days of pre-season, with six fixtures in five different countries, but who clocked the most minutes?

After a long, taxing season came a short and busy pre-season for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, with a trip to Asia preceding a training camp in Austria and a Community Shield victory.

The manager prefers to have fixtures aplenty in addition to double training sessions throughout the summer, using the time to hand out minutes to his senior regulars and youth players.

Klopp used 37 players throughout the summer, with only three Reds featuring against Man United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Salzburg, Man City and Strasbourg.

But that trio cannot make claim to featuring for the most minutes in pre-season. So, who can?

 

Most minutes

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher succumbing to injury, the door was left ajar for Adrian to take the mantle throughout the summer.

The Spaniard featured the most out of any Red, playing a total of 330 minutes across five games, 58 minutes more than the next best in Harvey Elliott (272).

To put that in some context, Adrian featured for only 255 minutes throughout the entirety of last season, inclusive of the 2021 pre-season.

 

Ever-presents

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Fábio Carvalho (R) celebrates with Harvey Elliott (L) after a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Out of the 37 players used by Klopp, only Elliott (272), Fabio Carvalho (260) and James Milner (257) featured in all six pre-season games.

 

Overall

SINGAPORE - Friday, July 15, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal during the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Handout Photo by Full Circle PR)

Adrian – 330 (66 minutes per game)

Harvey Elliott – 272 (45.3)

Fabio Carvalho – 260 (43.3)

James Milner – 257 (42.8)

Mo Salah – 255 (51)

Luis Diaz – 255 (51)

Virgil van Dijk – 243 (48.6)

Andy Robertson – 243 (48.6)

Fabinho – 243 (48.6)

Joel Matip – 240 (48)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara (L) and Mohamed Salah after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Thiago – 238 (47.6)

Ibrahima Konate – 237 (47.4)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 226 (45.2)

Roberto Firmino – 224 (44.8)

Jordan Henderson – 223 (44.6)

Joe Gomez – 210 (52.5)

Stefan Bajcetic – 189 (37.8)

Darwin Nunez – 184 (36.8)

Isaac Mabaya – 180 (45)

Curtis Jones – 165 (41.25)

Naby Keita – 158 (31.6)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Harvey Davies – 153 (51)

Tyler Morton – 147 (36.75)

Luke Chambers – 132 (44)

Kostas Tsimikas – 120 (40)

Melkamu Frauendorf – 106 (53)

Nat Phillips – 87 (29)

Bobby Clark – 75 (25)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 73 (36.5)

Sepp van den Berg – 66 (33)

Alisson – 45 (45)

SINGAPORE - Friday, July 15, 2022: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Rhys Williams – 42 (21)

Leighton Clarkson – 32 (16)

Tom Hill – 30 (30)

Mateusz Musialowski – 14 (14)

Fabian Mrozek – 12 (12)

James Norris – 12 (12)

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments