The Liverpool players who clocked the most minutes in pre-season

The start of the Premier League is now fast approaching after just 27 days of pre-season, with six fixtures in five different countries, but who clocked the most minutes?

After a long, taxing season came a short and busy pre-season for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, with a trip to Asia preceding a training camp in Austria and a Community Shield victory.

The manager prefers to have fixtures aplenty in addition to double training sessions throughout the summer, using the time to hand out minutes to his senior regulars and youth players.

Klopp used 37 players throughout the summer, with only three Reds featuring against Man United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Salzburg, Man City and Strasbourg.

But that trio cannot make claim to featuring for the most minutes in pre-season. So, who can?

Most minutes

With Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher succumbing to injury, the door was left ajar for Adrian to take the mantle throughout the summer.

The Spaniard featured the most out of any Red, playing a total of 330 minutes across five games, 58 minutes more than the next best in Harvey Elliott (272).

To put that in some context, Adrian featured for only 255 minutes throughout the entirety of last season, inclusive of the 2021 pre-season.

Ever-presents

Out of the 37 players used by Klopp, only Elliott (272), Fabio Carvalho (260) and James Milner (257) featured in all six pre-season games.

Overall

Adrian – 330 (66 minutes per game)

Harvey Elliott – 272 (45.3)

Fabio Carvalho – 260 (43.3)

James Milner – 257 (42.8)

Mo Salah – 255 (51)

Luis Diaz – 255 (51)

Virgil van Dijk – 243 (48.6)

Andy Robertson – 243 (48.6)

Fabinho – 243 (48.6)

Joel Matip – 240 (48)

Thiago – 238 (47.6)

Ibrahima Konate – 237 (47.4)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 226 (45.2)

Roberto Firmino – 224 (44.8)

Jordan Henderson – 223 (44.6)

Joe Gomez – 210 (52.5)

Stefan Bajcetic – 189 (37.8)

Darwin Nunez – 184 (36.8)

Isaac Mabaya – 180 (45)

Curtis Jones – 165 (41.25)

Naby Keita – 158 (31.6)

Harvey Davies – 153 (51)

Tyler Morton – 147 (36.75)

Luke Chambers – 132 (44)

Kostas Tsimikas – 120 (40)

Melkamu Frauendorf – 106 (53)

Nat Phillips – 87 (29)

Bobby Clark – 75 (25)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 73 (36.5)

Sepp van den Berg – 66 (33)

Alisson – 45 (45)

Rhys Williams – 42 (21)

Leighton Clarkson – 32 (16)

Tom Hill – 30 (30)

Mateusz Musialowski – 14 (14)

Fabian Mrozek – 12 (12)

James Norris – 12 (12)