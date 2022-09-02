Liverpool take on Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Jurgen Klopp facing selection decisions due to form and fitness issues in his squad.

It is safe to say that, heading into the new European campaign, the Reds have not had the smoothest of preparations.

With injuries stifling the squad throughout these early weeks of the season, fortunes have not favoured Klopp’s side on the pitch, either.

So far in the Premier League, Liverpool have won two, drawn three and lost one, with their 0-0 draw at Everton on Saturday summing up the problems they have faced.

The hope is that a change of scenery can inspire a return to form, and it can be argued that a change of personnel could also aid their cause.

Team news

Following Liverpool’s open training session on Tuesday, we know the following:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Napoli

Despite the lack of fluency on show in the Merseyside derby, it seems unlikely that Klopp will make significant changes to his side for Napoli.

There is a chance, even, that only two alterations are made in the hope that the strongest side on paper clicks again and inspires a positive result:

That would see Liverpool line up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

However, there is a convincing case for a number of changes from the draw at Goodison Park, with Trent Alexander-Arnold among those who could feasibly drop out.

Alexander-Arnold has been in worrying form for much of the season so far, and with Ramsay still sidelined, Klopp has included Isaac Mabaya in his training squad in an extended role.

Gomez is the most realistic stand-in for Liverpool’s No. 66, though, while there could be further changes in midfield and attack, too:

Gomez to shift to right-back, Joel Matip at centre-back

Arthur to make first start with caution over Thiago

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to replace Diaz and Nunez

Those alterations would see Liverpool shape up like this:

Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Arthur; Salah, Jota, Firmino

Napoli are in fine form heading into the Group A opener, sitting second in Serie A following a 2-1 victory over Lazio at the weekend, unbeaten in five games so far.

But Liverpool will be looking to inflict their first defeat of the campaign and rewrite their own fortunes in the process, with changes to the starting lineup perhaps key to doing so.