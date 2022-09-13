Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2K0WAW7 Liverpool's Joel Matip celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
“Joel Matip’s world, we’re just living in it!” – Liverpool fans rejoice at late winner

Liverpool got their Champions League campaign up and running after Joel Matip scored a crucial late winner against Ajax on Wednesday.

Matip was one of four players to come into the team following the defeat to Napoli last week, and was one of Liverpool’s standout performers throughout.

His goal came as he headed home from a corner late on, with replays showing his effort had crossed the line before Ajax could clear.

It goes down as a huge win for the Reds, who were in desperate need of a positive result after a humiliating night in Naples last week.

Thiago, too, was excellent, but it’s Matip who rightly gets the plaudits.

A good way for Liverpool to go into a 17-day break with no game, then.

And fitting that Matip, who made a real impact on Liverpool’s overall performance tonight, was the man who got the winner.

Up the Reds!

