Bobby Clark followed up his first-team debut with a goal for the under-21s in what was a mixed weekend of results for the Liverpool academy.

While Jurgen Klopp‘s senior side met Everton on Saturday, both Barry Lewtas and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson had respective meetings with Man United and Tottenham on their mind.

For the under-21s, it was Man United that made the trip to Kirkby on Saturday, with Lewtas naming a side that will have a number of familiar names for fans.

Isaac Mabaya, Luke Chambers, Jake Cain, Clark, Harvey Blair and Melkamu Frauendorf were all named in the XI, and it made for a strong start with the young Reds peppering United’s goal.

It was Cain that found the breakthrough, just days on from what will have been a disappointing end to the transfer window having not secured another loan spell, with a deflected finish for 1-0.

The scoreboard quickly flipped on its head with two goals in seven second-half minutes for the visitors, leaving just over 30 minutes for the young Reds to get back into the game.

They needed only three, though, as Clark won a penalty before turning in the rebound after Layton Stewart’s penalty was saved to make it 2-2, a goal and an assist for the 17-year-old just a week on from his senior debut.

The U21s, in the end, had to settle for a draw against United despite their best efforts late on, picking up their sixth point of the season in the fifth game.

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Mabaya, Chambers, Quansah, Jonas; Corness, Cain (Stephenson 83′), Clark; Stewart (Blair 86′), Frauendorf (Cannonier 68′), Norris

The result was not so positive for the under-18s, with Tottenham dishing out a 3-1 defeat in their Premier League Cup tie at Kirkby.

A hat-trick from Spurs’ Jaden Williams was completed in 55 minutes, with Lewis Koumas continuing his form in front of goal with a late consolation, his fifth strike of the season so far.

Summer signing Trent Kone-Doherty played the full 90 minutes for the young Reds, but there was no Ben Doak, with Liverpool academy correspondent Andy Kelly simply saying he was “away.”

It makes for two wins and two defeats to start the season for the U18s, many of whom will hope to have the opportunity to compete in the UEFA Youth League against Napoli on Wednesday.

The match precedes the first team’s opening Champions League game in Italy, with kickoff at 1pm (BST).

Liverpool U18s: Hewitson; Osborne, Gyimah, Pinnington, Miles; Laffey (Danns 84′), Young (Figueroa 84′), Onanuga (Roberts 60′); Koumas, McConnell, Kone-Doherty