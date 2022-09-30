Calvin Ramsay has not enjoyed the smoothest transitions to Liverpool thanks to an injury identified on his first day at the club, but he’s now in training and Jurgen Klopp is ready to get to work.

The 19-year-old joined in the summer from Aberdeen, arriving as a highly-rated right-back with senior experience and plenty of potential to tap into.

What many did not expect was that he would be sidelined for nearly three months thanks to a “little” back injury, ensuring his transition into the side has taken on a different approach.

But Ramsay has now joined up with his teammates on the pitch, taking part in full training for the first time in midweek, the start of a the journey back to match fitness.

Klopp is “over the moon” to have the young defender in the mix but told reporters on Friday that the plan for his return to match action is likely to see him link up with the under-21s first.

“Calvin is not ready to play but over the moon he can train now,” Klopp said. “He needs now training, training, training – there will be a moment he plays U21s so he can get a game.”

It is a route that the Reds are also to take with Caoimhin Kelleher, who has similarly been in the treatment room since the start of pre-season.

Back in full training. One step closer! ? pic.twitter.com/sUw7piiLkt — CALVIN RAMSAY (@CalvinRamsay) September 29, 2022

With the injury now behind Ramsay, all focus is on his on-field development and Klopp knows, like every young talent, the “sky is the limit.”

“He’s an outstanding talent,” Klopp said.

“We scouted him. I saw a lot of games from him. He did exceptionally well. He’s a real player, he’s really involved in everything. A real talent. I’m excited about him.

“Then he arrived here and he had the issue with his back and since then, he was out.

“I saw him now two or three times in training, but it’s the first few sessions. Now we know much more about him as a boy, outstanding, well-educated, friendly, confident – a really good boy.

“And now we start working. How it is for all of them in that age group, the sky is the limit so I have no idea where it can go for him.

“But the start of his career was really good, we had a little interruption but better now than next year – we’re through it and now we have to make sure we can work as much with him to get him the chance to have the best possible career.”

It could be that a debut appearance for Liverpool comes in the Carabao Cup against Derby on November 9, but there is plenty of boxes for Ramsay to tick before then.