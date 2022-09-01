Harvey Elliott was outstanding in Liverpool’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle, but others failed to match his level.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men weren’t at their best once again on Wednesday evening, but they ground out a thrilling victory in the end.

Fabio Carvalho buried a last-gasp strike to send Anfield wild after Roberto Firmino had brought Liverpool level following Alexander Isak’s opener.

The win puts the Reds fifth in the Premier League table, with the three points potentially huge come the end of the season.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

If anyone other than Elliott (7.7) had been named Liverpool’s best player, it would have been bordering on criminal, and he earned the highest rating.

The 19-year-old was the Reds’ most positive player all evening, looking to create and also producing an impressive work rate.

TIA’s James Nalton echoed that sentiment, saying Elliott was “impressive in attack and also in recovering the ball in defence against Joelinton.”

Keifer MacDonald of the Echo also lauded the midfielder, claiming “this kid is going to be an absolute sensation”, as well as praising the way he “dipped, ducked and weaved past any Newcastle shirt in sight.”

Interestingly, Firmino (7.6) was only just behind Elliott in the ratings, as he continued a much-needed return to form.

Nalton pointed out that the Brazilian received “huge cheers” from the Anfield crowd after some dogged defensive work, as his all-round game shone.

In third place was Mohamed Salah (7.2), who may have seemed quieter by his usual standards but still ended up with two assists.

FotMob thought he was the Reds’ best player, giving him an 8.8 score after creating a highly impressive six chances.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (5.5) was disappointing against the Magpies, however, receiving the lowest rating and looking “very tired”, according to MacDonald.

Next up for Liverpool is Saturday’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton at Goodison Park (12.30pm).