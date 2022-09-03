Liverpool and Everton have released a joint statement after murals were defaced with racist and offensive graffiti prior to the Merseyside derby.

Ahead of Saturday’s early kickoff at Goodison Park, it became known that various Liverpool murals had been defaced with shocking graffiti.

It included Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s murals on Sybil Road, which included a dedication to a wonderful cause in Fans Supporting Footbanks, and a racist tag on Mohamed Salah‘s tribute on Anfield Road.

Despicable does not even come close to it and both Liverpool and Everton have said they are to work alongside Merseyside Police to find those responsible.

The joint statement reads:

“Both Everton and Liverpool Football Clubs jointly condemn the defacing of buildings and murals ahead of the Merseyside derby. “Racist and offensive graffiti has been daubed across multiple sites in north Liverpool this morning around Anfield and Goodison. “Both clubs will work together with Merseyside Police and will support the investigation in finding those responsible. Hate has no place in football. “Together, Everton and Liverpool Football Clubs and their supporters will continue in representing our city in the fight against all forms of discrimination.”

Actions like this have no place in this city nor in society.