Liverpool FC unveil new teal third kit for 2022/23

Liverpool FC have unveiled their new third kit for the 2022/23 season, with a celebration of the famous flags and banners that have travelled with fans across Europe for decades.

The Reds’ change kits have long been linked to European competitions and with the Champions League group stages back this week, LFC have taken the opportunity to salute the supporter tradition that’s a huge part of its rich European history and success.

It has even taken the step of commissioning a custom-made banner by supporter and flag maker Mark Sweatman, that features 97 stars, each one representing an away victory or trophy win for the Reds in Europe and their locations.

It takes centre stage in the new video which reveals this season’s new third kit, whose colour way is a blend of “dark atomic teal and rio teal”, with “siren red” sleeve cuff, club crest and partner logos.

The launch video was filmed at the Olympia in Liverpool, an iconic venue for post-European matches and the soundtrack is supplied by local Liverpool band and LFC Supporters – The Cheap Thrills. Some of the song’s lyrics also featured on the new LFC custom-made flag.

Third kit video and images also feature Henderson, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Fabinho, Firmino, Robertson, Jones and Carvalho from the Men’s team and Kearns, Stengel, Hinds and Van der Sanden from the Women’s team. They appear in the new third kit alongside other iconic LFC flags and banners.

The reverse of the jersey also features the 97-emblem encased by the eternal flames sitting proudly at the nape of the neck in memory of those children, women and men who lost their lives at Hillsborough. The change from 96 to 97 from this season, is in recognition of Andrew Stanley Devine, the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

When worn in European competition – the jersey will feature the ‘Side by Side’ logo on the reverse which is a partnership between LFC Foundation and Right to Play.

Working ‘Side by Side’ they use the power of sport and play to help vulnerable children in Bangkok and Senegal, so they can learn, lead and succeed.

The Nike kit is sustainably made, with on-the-pitch and replica jerseys constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned, and melted down to produce a high-quality yarn for manufacturing and is part of Nike’s wider Move to Zero initiative, with football apparel leading the way in sustainability, and in line with Liverpool FC’s The Red Way initiative.

For the new season, a new LFC name and number style has been introduced for the back of shirt, which takes inspiration from the city, with a contemporary take on Liverpool’s historic street signs. The product is printed with water-based inks as a more sustainable option and will be worn for cup competitions and friendlies. The third kit lettering is white with a siren red outline.

Available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, and in a match and stadium version. Wider release of the third kit will be on 12 September.