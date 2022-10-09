Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool’s “confidence is creeping away” after the Reds fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds twice came from behind to draw themselves level in the game, before Bukayo Saka scored the winning penalty 15 minutes from time.

The result leaves Liverpool 14 points behind Arsenal in the Premier League, having only won two of their eight league games so far this season.

Van Dijk admits the manner in which Jurgen Klopp‘s side lost the game was “tough to take” and does not believe Arsenal‘s penalty should have been awarded, after Thiago was judged to have brought down Thiago inside the box.

“Very disappointed,” he told Sky Sports at full time.

“Obviously it was a very tough game for both sides. We had good moments, we had bad moments.

“Then it got decided by a penalty that from my point of view wasn’t a penalty. But it goes so quick, I haven’t looked in slow motion. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the points to bring with us back to Liverpool.

“It is tough to take in general, conceding goals. But we know they’re in the best moment of their lives. They had a great season. We knew it was always going to be tough.

“I think we had good moments, created good chances at times. It’s hard to lose it by a penalty in my opinion, but it’s the case, so we have to deal with that.”

Van Dijk has been widely regarded as the best defender in the Premier League since his £75 million arrival from Southampton in 2018, but is currently part of a back four that are leaking far too many goals.

The Dutchman admits Liverpool’s confidence has taken a real knock, and says it’s on the players to work hard to regain the incredible form they’ve shown under Klopp’s guidance in recent years.

“Confidence is definitely a thing that plays a part. We’re all human beings.

“Sometimes you need a bit of confidence in certain moments. If it’s not as high, it won’t help in certain situations.

“Every human being needs confidence to perform at the highest level. If you’re not winning, confidence is creeping away.

“We know we can turn it around but we have to work hard. That’s the only thing to do and the only way forward as well.”

Next up for the Reds is a trip to Rangers in the Champions League, where it will be interesting to see if Van Dijk is handed a rest, before an Anfield meeting with champions Man City next Sunday.