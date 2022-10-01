Liverpool are finally back after 17 days and Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his starting lineup from last time out.

The Reds host Brighton this afternoon in their first game since September 13, with two postponed fixtures and an international break coming between then and now.

Klopp will be hoping his side are buoyed by the late 2-1 victory over Ajax, as they take on something of an unknown entity in Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton.

Liverpool have stability and renewed strength in their arsenal at Anfield, with Alisson looking for back-to-back clean sheets in the league following a productive spell with Brazil.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is given an opportunity to prove Gareth Southgate wrong – again – at right-back, with Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas making up the rest of the defence.

Fabinho will patrol the midfield as No. 6, supporting the more advanced pairing of Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

Klopp’s attack enjoyed varying degrees of success and game time throughout the international break, with the manager opting for Mo Salah, Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino as his starting trio.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Carvalho, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Arthur, Elliott, Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Trossard, Welbeck

Substitutes: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Gilmour