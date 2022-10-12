Liverpool can move to within one point of the last 16 with a victory tonight and Jurgen Klopp has made six changes to his side for the occasion.

It’s been another rollercoaster week for the Reds with the win in the reverse fixture swiftly followed by a defeat at Arsenal and a triple injury blow.

The manager still had options at his disposal for this match and the added bonus of welcoming Andy Robertson back to the squad for the first time in over a month.

Not quite ready to take up a place in the XI, though, so Kostas Tsimikas makes his fifth successive start with Alisson, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk completing the back five.

In midfield, Fabinho is back in the starting lineup next to Jordan Henderson and Fabio Carvalho.

Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez make up the attack.

With this personnel, it could be either a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, time will soon tell.

With it being a European night, Klopp is not short on options off the bench if and when the need arises, including Mohamed Salah – who does not start for the first time this season.

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack; Sakala, Arfield, Kent; Colak

Substitutes: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Davis, Matondo, Sands, Morelos, Wright, King, Devine, Tillman

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Carvalho; Elliott, Firmino, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Thiago, Bajcetic, Salah, Jota