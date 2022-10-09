Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 9, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino looks dejected as Arsenal score a second goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool “only have ourselves to blame” as fans fear team in decline

Liverpool lost 3-2 away to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, with supporters left feeling flat after another bad day at the office.

The Reds faced a big challenge at the Emirates, as they came up against a team full of confidence and quality, one sitting at the top of the table.

Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino found the net for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, but they were poor at the back, conceding three times.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to react to the defeat, with many concerned that the Reds simply aren’t the team they used to be.

This was another game that suggested that Liverpool are now in a genuine crisis, with only two wins coming their way in the league this season.

The Reds are a shadow of the team who looked the best in the world just earlier this year, with so much intensity and focus lacking.

They look a jaded, ageing group of players and Klopp has an enormous job on his hands, in terms of getting his side out of this worrying rut.

