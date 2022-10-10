Rangers sealed another 4-0 win in the Scottish Premiership ahead of the visit of Liverpool, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst aware they “have to be brave.”

The Reds head to Ibrox on Wednesday night, as they prepare to take on Rangers for the second time in just over a week.

After their first-ever competitive meeting ended in a 2-0 win for Liverpool, Van Bronckhorst’s side will be hoping for a more positive result back in Glasgow.

They warmed up, as before their trip to Anfield, with a 4-0 victory in the league, this time at home to St Mirren on Saturday.

It was a comfortable afternoon set on its way by a goal from in-form striker Antonio Colak in the fourth minute, with the Croatian netting again – his 13th of the campaign – in the second half.

James Tavernier scored a penalty on the half-hour, with Fashion Sakala then capping the win in stoppage time in a game that Rangers dominated.

The Scottish giants had 71 percent of possession, with 19 shots on goal to St Mirren’s nine – eight of those finding the target – and the three points kept the pace with Celtic at the top of the table.

Van Bronckhorst made five changes to his starting lineup from Anfield, and the form of Colak could give him a tougher decision to make when it comes to Wednesday.

Alfredo Morelos was preferred in the first meeting on Tuesday, but after struggling to impose himself on Merseyside, the Colombian could make way for Colak.

There is even a chance Van Bronckhorst starts both, with the manager hinting at an all-out-attacking approach as he discussed the situation after the game, with Rangers currently bottom of Group A with zero points.

“We have to get points in the three games we have left, so we will have to have a different approach and we have to be positive,” he told the Daily Record.

“We are at home and we have been strong here. We showed that against Napoli.

“It took three penalties and a red card before we conceded the goals. We will prepare well to face a strong opponent but we need to get something from the game.

“Can we afford to be more high risk? You have to be brave.”

At Anfield, Rangers were set up in a clear 5-4-1 formation, while on Saturday they were closer to a 4-2-3-1, with Ryan Kent among those rested.

Rangers XI vs. St Mirren: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram; Sakala, Arfield, Matondo; Colak