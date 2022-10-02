Rangers head into Liverpool clash off back of 4-0 victory

Liverpool’s next clash sees them take on Rangers in the Champions League, with the Scottish outfit heading into the tie having secured a 4-0 victory over the weekend.

After another underwhelming result and performance in their 3-3 draw with Brighton, Liverpool will at least have the opportunity to bounce back quickly, hosting Rangers just three days later.

Tuesday’s clash will be the first of two matches against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side in less than a week, with a Premier League trip to Arsenal sandwiched in between.

Liverpool got their Champions League campaign up and running with a 2-1 victory over Ajax prior to the international break, and two more victories in quick succession will put them in a strong position in Group A.

But that will be easier said than done, in a momentous all-British clash against a Rangers side who will be desperate to make their mark.

It’s been a mixed few weeks for The Gers, who despite two heavy defeats in their first two Champions League group games, are keeping up the pace with Celtic at the top of the SPFL.

Their most recent match was an impressive 4-0 win away at Hearts on Saturday, with goals from Alfredo Morelos and Liverpool academy product Ryan Kent adding to a first-half brace from Antonio Colak.

The result leaves them in good spirits ahead of their trip to Anfield, with a 2-1 win over Dundee before the international break helping them close the gap on SPFL leaders Celtic to just two points.

Rangers’ last 6 results Won 4-0 vs. Hearts

Won 2-1 vs. Dundee United

Lost 3-0 vs. Napoli (CL)

Lost 4-0 vs. Ajax (CL)

Lost 4-0 vs. Celtic

Won 3-1 vs. Queen of the South (Cup)

By contrast, their Champions League campaign couldn’t have started much worse, with a 4-0 defeat at Ajax followed up by a 3-0 loss at home to Napoli.

Van Bronckhorst’s side know they must win at least one of their matches against Liverpool to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Forward Colak will be the man to watch, having already scored 11 goals this season, while Kent remains a key player and will be particularly keen on making an impression against his former club.

Liverpool need a positive performance and a positive result, but this Rangers side will be determined to impress in two of the biggest games in their recent history.

The match on Tuesday will be the first time the two sides have met in a competitive fixture.