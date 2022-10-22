★ PREMIUM
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 22, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Slow, sluggish & predictable” – Fans “sick” of Liverpool’s lacklustre performances

Liverpool failed to build on consecutive victories against Man City and West Ham, instead falling to a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi, a player who signed for the Reds in 2015 but did not play a game for the club before leaving six years later, scored the winning goal for Steve Cooper’s side.

Injuries continue to deplete Liverpool’s squad, but the side fielded at the City Ground should still have had more than enough to see off a side who were bottom of the table going into this fixture.

Virgil van Dijk failed to take three glaring opportunities to score for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, and without Alisson, Forest could easily have extended their lead in the second half.

Overall, it was another incredibly underwhelming Liverpool performance, with supporters voicing their frustrations throughout the game on social media:

Had Liverpool had the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez fit, there’s every chance this result would have been a very different one, but Klopp will know he simply can’t justify using that excuse.

A team that were two games away from winning every trophy available to them last season should have all of the quality required to see off a poor Forest team.

Still no away win in the Premier League this season.

