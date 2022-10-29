Liverpool take on Leeds tonight hoping to, again, build on a strong win in the Champions League. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest a week ago, but put that behind them with a 3-0 victory over Ajax in midweek.

While progress is secured in the Champions League, though, there is a long way to go in the Premier League, with Liverpool five points off the top four and 12 behind the leaders when the weekend began.

Leeds arrive at Anfield on a four-game losing streak, with the under-pressure Jesse Marsch overseeing a winless run stretching back two months, with six losses and two draws.

It is set up to be a morale-booster for Liverpool, but it is rarely that simple in the Premier League.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (BST) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 5.45am (Sunday) in Sydney, 10.45pm in Dubai and 9.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leeds is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leeds is being shown live on USA Network and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leeds is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Leeds and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Premier League clash on the following channels worldwide:

