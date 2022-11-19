Gareth Southgate’s use of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a hot topic going into this year’s World Cup, with the Liverpool right-back now weighing in on the debate himself.

Alexander-Arnold has been included in England’s 26-man squad for the tournament, but may have found it harder to make the cut had Chelsea‘s Reece James had been fit.

During the last international break, Liverpool’s No. 66 was left out of England’s matchday squad for their friendly with Germany at Wembley. After the game, Southgate explained his decision by claiming he felt Kieran Trippier’s all-round game was “ahead” of Alexander-Arnold’s.

To date, he has racked up 17 England caps, having first been called up to the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Since then, he has struggled for opportunities, and is not expected to be a starter to the Three Lions in Qatar.

Ahead of England’s opener against Iran, Alexander-Arnold was asked to assess his performances for England so far.

“Not the best football I’ve ever played, probably not the worst either,” he told ITV Sport.

“Just somewhere in the middle that is not amazing, but not the worst, really. It could be a lot better.”

Alexander-Arnold’s typically level-headed answer makes you wonder why there has been so much talk around his performances at international level.

He went on to explain how he hopes his form will improve with more opportunities.

“No, definitely not, no,” he continued when asked whether he was yet to perform to the levels “he’d expect” for England.

“But when you think about it, I think it’s been 17 or 18 games now and I think, in the grand scheme of things, that’s half a season, if you’re going to put it in that sense.

“Players have average half of seasons. Hopefully the second half of the season will be a lot better for me.”

Given the way some supporters and pundits talk about Alexander-Arnold, you would think he was one of their worst players.

It’s easy to forget how young he still is. By the age of 23, he had won every single club trophy available to him. Not bad for such a “poor defender!”

No matter how often he features in Qatar, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp know they have a prestigious talent on their hands.