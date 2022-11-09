Jurgen Klopp has rotated his lineup for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Derby, which includes full debuts for five young players.

The Reds take on League One side Derby in the third round this evening, with the manager shuffling his pack after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Caoimhin Kelleher makes his first start of the season in goal, the Irishman having only played once for the under-21s this campaign following a long-term groin injury.

Ahead of Kelleher in defence are Calvin Ramsay, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas.

Stefan Bajcetic starts in the No. 6 role, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Bobby Clark joining the youngster in midfield.

There is an opportunity for Layton Stewart up front, with the 20-year-old striker flanked by Melkamu Frauendorf and Fabio Carvalho.

Klopp’s bench includes the likes of Roberto Firmino, Luke Chambers and prodigious winger Ben Doak, with a number of key players given the night off.

Liverpool have only faced Derby once in the last 15 years, that being under Klopp in the same round of the League Cup in 2016, resulting in a 3-0 victory.

Bajcetic was only 11 at the time, coming through the academy at Celta Vigo, and only three years old when the two sides last met in the Premier League.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Ramsay, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas; Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clark; Frauendorf, Carvalho, Stewart

Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Quansah, Chambers, Cain, Elliott, Doak, Firmino, Nunez

Derby: Wildsmith; Smith, Forsyth, Cashin, Roberts; Mendez-Laing, Bird, Sibley, Hourihane; Collins, Osula

Substitutes: Loach, Rooney, Oduroh, Stearman, Knight, Thompson, Aghatise, Dobbin, McGoldrick