Jurgen Klopp has made 10 changes from Liverpool’s midweek exploits, naming a strong side at Anfield for the final match prior to the World Cup.

Southampton are the visitors for the Reds’ last game for five-and-a-half weeks, and they arrive with a new manager in the dugout after Nathan Jones replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl.

And Alisson will be out to keep them off the scoresheet, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield for the Reds, Fabinho and Thiago are reunited, with Harvey Elliott sitting alongside them.

The forward line all but picks itself for Klopp, with Mohamed Salah joined by Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp will have to watch the final match before the break from the stands after the FA won their appeal over his red card against Man City, leaving Pepijn Lijnders as the focal point in the dugout.

And it could be a milestone day for James Milner, who is back on the bench and could make his 600th Premier League appearance. While, excitingly, 17-year-old Ben Doak is on the bench after his debut in midweek.

Ibrahima Konate is absent due to a minor knock, while Jordan Henderson is unavailable for personal reasons.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Doak

Southampton: Bazanu; Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu; Perraud, Ward-Prowse, S.Armstrong, Lavia; Elyounoussi, Adams, A.Armstrong

Substitutes: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Diallo, Djenepo, Aribo, Edozie, Walcott, Mara