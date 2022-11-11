Jurgen Klopp will not be permitted in the dugout for Liverpool’s clash with Southampton on Saturday, after an FA appeal over his red card.

Klopp initially avoided a touchline ban following his dismissal in the 1-0 victory over Man City on October 16, instead being fined £30,000.

But the FA revealed that they would appeal the decision on November 4, and it has now been confirmed that the German will be banned for Saturday’s clash with Southampton.

The news was announced less than 24 hours before kickoff at Anfield, with the fine upheld and Klopp warned over his future conduct.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take duties, supported by Peter Krawietz, Vitor Matos and John Achterberg.

It is not the first time Klopp has missed a game while in charge at Liverpool, but it is the first time he has done so due to a suspension.

Last season, Lijnders was on the touchline for the 2-2 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League last season, while previous assistant Zelkjo Buvac stepped in for a clash with Sunderland in 2016.

Klopp was absent against Chelsea after testing positive for COVID-19, while he missed the 2-2 draw with Sunderland due to a bout of appendicitis.

It means he will next take charge of a competitive game in the Carabao Cup fourth round against Man City in the week commencing December 19.

His next Premier League game will be the trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day, six weeks from Saturday.