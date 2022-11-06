Jurgen Klopp picked up the 250th win of his Liverpool reign in his 401st game in charge, becoming the first since Bob Paisley to do so in the club’s history.

Earlier in the week, Klopp hit one milestone as he took charge of his 400th game for the club, overseeing a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League.

Liverpool then followed that up with a 2-1 win over Tottenham, registering their first away win of the Premier League campaign to cap a confidence-boosting week.

After the game, Klopp treated the travelling Reds to his trademark fist-pumps, which have been conspicuous in their absence for much of a difficult season so far.

Though he admitted in his post-match press conference that he “got carried away” in doing so, the German will likely have done so without knowing the significance of this latest win.

Klopp has now won 250 games as Liverpool manager, becoming only the fourth to do so in the club’s 130-year history.

Paisley (308), Tom Watson (329) and Bill Shankly (407) are the only others to break the 250-win mark, with Kenny Dalglish the next closest (223).

As it stands, Klopp has the best win ratio of the lot, winning 62.34 percent of his games which is higher than any of the 20 managers before him bar John McKenna, who took victory in 69.44 percent of a 36-game spell in 1895/96.

Throughout his 401 games so far, Klopp’s Liverpool have averaged 2.08 goals scored per game and 0.99 conceded.

Again, only McKenna (3.22) and William Edward Barclay (2.43) enjoyed a better record of goals per game, and their reigns came over a century ago.

Rafa Benitez (0.86) was the last Liverpool manager to preside over a better defensive record.