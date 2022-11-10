★ PREMIUM
Kelleher’s gloves & 3 more things fans are talking about after Reds progress in Cup

Caoimhin Kelleher was Liverpool’s hero once again as Liverpool beat Derby on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but the less said about the positioning off the Derby goalkeeper, the better!

Liverpool had their fair share of success in shootouts last season and Kelleher ensured they began this campaign in the same fashion with three terrific penalty saves to help the Reds over the line at Anfield.

Talking of the line, Derby goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith seemed to forget the basic rules of being in goal for a spot kick, and was basically outside his six-yard box to save Stefan Bajcetic‘s first penalty – something the linesman failed to do his job and order a re-take.

Supporters were encouraged by the performances of a number of Liverpool’s youngsters, in what was eventually a successful night at Anfield.

Here are four things fans are discussing after the Reds progressed to the fourth round.

 

Kelleher’s change of gloves inspires crazy new record

2KE2AF8 Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saves a penalty from Derby County's Craig Forsyth during the penalty shoot out of the Carabao Cup third round match at Anfield, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022.

Why do teams even bother with penalty shootouts when Kelleher is in goal?

His three excellent saves last night brought up an unbelievable record, with the Irishman now winning more shootouts (4) than any other goalkeeper in Liverpool’s history, in just his 18th appearance.

It’s also emerged that Kelleher changed the gloves he was wearing before the spot kicks were taken. Whatever you do, Caoimhin, keep that pair of gloves!

 

Not sure about the Derby ‘keeper’s positioning, though!

How on earth was this allowed to happen more than once, and more to the point, why did the referee and his assistant not do anything about it?!

When Bajcetic missed Liverpool’s first penalty, Derby goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith was miles out of his goal.

It was much the same when Roberto Firmino skied his effort, and if it wasn’t for Kelleher’s heroics and Liverpool were beaten, there really would have been an inquest into why Wildsmith wasn’t punished.

 

Ben Doak is how old?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 9, 2022: Liverpool's Ben Doak during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Derby County FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool really do look like they’ve unearthed another gem in Ben Doak, don’t they?

A scarily good cameo, especially when you consider he’s young enough to be James Milner‘s son!

 

“Ramsay’s just got it”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 9, 2022: Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Derby County FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He’s waited a long, long time for his Liverpool debut, but Calvin Ramsay certainly impressed at Anfield on Wednesday.

There’s every chance Ramsay and Doak could be Scotland’s right-hand side for years to come!

