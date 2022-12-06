★ PREMIUM
Alisson’s classy Son Heung-min gesture after latest Brazil heroics

Brazil booked their spot in the World Cup quarter-finals with an emphatic 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday, but without Alisson‘s heroics in goal, things may not have been so easy.

The Liverpool goalkeeper produced a series of impressive saves to ensure South Korea were unable to score any more than the one consolation goal they managed towards the end of the game.

After the match, Alisson was pictured consoling South Korea captain Son Heung-min, whose side were unable to deal with Brazil’s firepower in attack.

Jurgen Klopp and several Liverpool players have gone public with their admiration for the Tottenham star, while this was another example of why Alisson is such a class act both on and off the pitch.

Having made a string of brilliant stops to keep the opposition at bay, Alisson was far from happy when Paik Seung-ho finally found a way past him with an excellent strike in the 76th minute.

Brazil were still 4-1 up, but Alisson‘s angry reaction shows the high standards he’s set, with many regarding him as the best goalkeeper in the world at present.

DOHA, QATAR - Monday, December 5, 2022: Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker reacts as South Korea score a consolation goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at the Stadium 974. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes after that goal went in, Brazil boss Tite took the opportunity to hand Alisson a rest ahead of the latter stages of the tournament, with Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton, the only player in the squad that hadn’t played any minutes up until that point, replacing him.

DOHA, QATAR - Monday, December 5, 2022: Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (L) shakes hands with goalkeeper Ederson Santana de Moraes after he was substituted during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at the Stadium 974. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Those watching on were in awe of Alisson‘s excellent saves to maintain Brazil’s lead:

Liverpool are lucky enough to have the best goalkeeper in the world on their books. What a goalkeeper, what a man!

