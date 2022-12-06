Brazil booked their spot in the World Cup quarter-finals with an emphatic 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday, but without Alisson‘s heroics in goal, things may not have been so easy.

The Liverpool goalkeeper produced a series of impressive saves to ensure South Korea were unable to score any more than the one consolation goal they managed towards the end of the game.

After the match, Alisson was pictured consoling South Korea captain Son Heung-min, whose side were unable to deal with Brazil’s firepower in attack.

Jurgen Klopp and several Liverpool players have gone public with their admiration for the Tottenham star, while this was another example of why Alisson is such a class act both on and off the pitch.

Alisson and Son ?? pic.twitter.com/o5crjvSAeK — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) December 5, 2022

Having made a string of brilliant stops to keep the opposition at bay, Alisson was far from happy when Paik Seung-ho finally found a way past him with an excellent strike in the 76th minute.

Brazil were still 4-1 up, but Alisson‘s angry reaction shows the high standards he’s set, with many regarding him as the best goalkeeper in the world at present.

Minutes after that goal went in, Brazil boss Tite took the opportunity to hand Alisson a rest ahead of the latter stages of the tournament, with Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton, the only player in the squad that hadn’t played any minutes up until that point, replacing him.

Those watching on were in awe of Alisson‘s excellent saves to maintain Brazil’s lead:

Alisson proving again tonight why he’s the best in the world. pic.twitter.com/zBUsGyuoI1 — Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) December 5, 2022

Having a Keeper that show up when need it, Brasil's got talent up front, fight in the middle and experience at the back and…

Alisson Becker!! pic.twitter.com/Sy54YtMvRn — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) December 5, 2022

Alisson is a joke. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 5, 2022

Alisson is so fucking good, and so fucking cool. God I love him. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 5, 2022

Alisson making amazing saves every match. It's like when Messi was at his peak his utter insane brilliance became viewed as par for the course. Alisson is that good. Best keeper I've seen. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 5, 2022

I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. — VisualGame (@avisualgame) December 5, 2022

Alisson Becker. I think that’s always been the tweet. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) December 5, 2022

Alisson has kept Brazil in this. ? — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) December 5, 2022

Alisson Becker. A hat-trick of top class saves tonight. The man is a genius. The best GK in the World ? ??? — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) December 5, 2022

Liverpool are lucky enough to have the best goalkeeper in the world on their books. What a goalkeeper, what a man!