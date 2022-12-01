Dortmund’s managing director does not expect any “gifts” during talks over a deal for Jude Bellingham, despite a “good relationship” with Liverpool.

Dortmund are currently on a mid-season tour of Vietnam, with a side missing the majority of their senior players losing 2-1 to the national team on Wednesday.

Bellingham was among those not involved, with the 19-year-old instead part of the England squad at the World Cup, where his reputation is only being enhanced.

So, too, will his price tag, ahead of a decisive summer that will see not only Liverpool attempt a deal, but also the likes of Real Madrid and Man City.

The hope is that Liverpool have put in the work behind the scenes to convince Bellingham that they are the right sporting project for him, but when it comes to finances, Carsten Cramer does not expect any concessions.

“We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure,” he told Viet Nam News.

“We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool so, for me, it’s my preferred club in the Premier League as well.

“But don’t expect that we will make gifts for Liverpool.”

It is unlikely that Liverpool would have anticipated a cut-price deal for Bellingham, who does not turn 20 until June and has already played 112 times for Dortmund and has 20 caps for England.

But Cramer’s admission that there is a “good relationship” between the two sides could certainly be beneficial, particularly given little there hinges on sporting director Julian Ward.

Ward is set to depart at the end of the season, and therefore it remains to be seen who will be leading talks over deals for the summer window.

Either way, Cramer’s comments must be taken with a pinch of salt, as he works on the commercial side of Dortmund’s hierarchy, rather than signings and sales.

“He has a contract,” he said of Bellingham.

“I’m a sales person regarding commercial business, but not regarding the player’s business.

“We are happy to have him on board a hundred percent, and the longer Jude will play for us, the better it will be.”