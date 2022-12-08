Andy Lonergan, who is currently at Everton after a one-year spell at Liverpool in 2019-20, has had plenty to say about the other goalkeepers he worked together with at Anfield.

The 39-year-old joined the Reds due to a shortage of goalkeepers in July 2019, before an injury to Alisson led to him signing a short-term contract one month later.

Despite playing a back-up role, Lonergan would go on to collect UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup winners medals later that season, before Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions the following year.

Now a reserve goalkeeper at Everton, Lonergan has opened up on his time at Anfield, hailing the ability of the other ‘keepers he worked with.

One of those was Caoimhin Kelleher, who at that stage was coming through the academy ranks and not yet Alisson‘s deputy. Lonergan, though, says the Irishman’s ability was clear for all to see.

“Caoimhin Kelleher, what a ‘keeper he’s going to be,” Lonergan told The Yours, Mine, Away! Podcast.

“He’s by far the best young goalkeeper I’ve ever seen. He’s brilliant, what a keeper.”

Lonergan then went on to describe what makes Liverpool’s No.1 Alisson such a special goalkeeper.

“Technically, class. But his power, when I say power I mean, he could probably stand in the middle of the goal, without moving his feet and dive in the top corner. I’m not exaggerating, it was phenomenal,” he added.

“The hurdles, I remember the goalie coach saying “you just go around them,” and I thought “I can’t do that, I’ll look like an idiot!”

“I was jumping two-footed over them and Alisson was just using single legs, springing over these hurdles. He’s a big guy, but so fast, so explosive. He’s class, unbelievable.”

Kelleher and Alisson weren’t the only two goalkeepers to have hugely impressed Lonergan during his time at the club, with the Preston-born ‘keeper heaping praise on the character of Adrian and the natural ability of Simon Mignolet.

“Adrian came in when I was there. What a guy, man. He’s got so much energy. He’s like a seven-year-old! He just doesn’t stop,” Lonergan laughed.

“Simon Mignolet as well. I got to work with him for a couple of weeks.

“Alisson was away and I was thinking “if he’s number two and he’s that good, how good is the number one?!” We did five-a-side games and he wouldn’t concede a goal, unreal.”