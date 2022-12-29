Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool’s game against Leicester, but much of the focus was understandably on new signing Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo’s positions and availability

Of course, much of the press conference focussed on new signing Cody Gakpo.

Firstly, Klopp explained that it was unlikely the new No.18 would feature vs. Brentford on January 2, with the FA Cup tie vs Wolves on January 7 the planned time for his first involvement.

One thing Klopp did highlight was Gakpo’s versatility in attack. “He can play all four positions up front,” said Klopp.

“The position he played most often is obviously the left wing, that is clear, but he can play in different positions. He played for Holland and PSV in different positions, it’s all fine.

“He can play in all positions up front whatever you play. If you play a 4-2-3-1 he can play all four positions. If you play 4-3-3 he can play the wing and 4-4-2 he can play on the wing and the striker position.

“The position he’d probably say himself he prefers to play is the left wing in a 4-3-3, but for us it’s clear he can play in other positions. We know that and that’s what made him so interesting for us.”

“Definitely” wants Firmino to stay

The boss was asked if Gakpo’s arrival will impact Roberto Firmino‘s future, with the Brazilian’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

Klopp was unequivocal in his response, though, saying that he “definitely” wants Firmino to stay.

“No. No. Not from me, absolutely not,” he said.

“We have talks with Bobby and I can say, from my point of view, I want him, definitely, to stay.”

Glad to keep deals in secret

The deal with Gakpo went under the radar, being announced by the selling club less than an hour after the first report of talks being underway.

Klopp said that this was “a really good sign” and praised sporting director Julian Ward.

On the potential of more arrivals this month, Klopp said: “We know what we want to do and we will see if we can do it.

“It’s about the money, but it’s more about the right players.”

Could we see a midfielder arrive in January?

Good news on injuries

And there was positive news too on the injury front, with no new injuries since the win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, plus Ibou Konate being back in training and therefore available vs. Leicester.

It could be an unchanged team vs. Brendan Rodgers’ side at Anfield.