A Harvey Elliott cardboard cutout for Harvey Elliott and plenty of festive greetings, Liverpool players were in the festive spirit as they celebrated Christmas.

If you celebrate Christmas, we hope you had an amazing day and are now looking forward to what Boxing Day has in store, Liverpool’s Premier League return!

The Reds are on the road this Christmas season with a trip to Aston Villa, but that isn’t to say the players did not make the most of their time with family and friends before they set off.

There were plenty of festive greetings from Jurgen Klopp‘s squad across social media and some impressive Christmas trees on display, may we add.

Alisson and the Becker crew were no exception, nor was Thiago and his red-themed ensemble as the Alcantara family posed with their new puppy, which was an early Christmas arrival:

There was plenty of red ornaments on the trees of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, who all wished their followers “Feliz Navidad” and “Merry Christmas:”

There was more of a blue vibe for Mohamed Salah and his family, but unlike some Evertonians, that doesn’t make us insecure:

Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, showed off his “magical” Christmas Eve with his young family, while Elliott’s day was also all about celebrating the third birthday of his dog Paisley and posing with a cardboard cut out:

A very Merry Christmas was had, but now focus moves on to the action on the pitch – starting with Monday’s trip to Aston Villa.

Here’s hoping we receive a late Christmas present from Jurgen and the lads!