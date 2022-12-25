Jurgen Klopp has delivered his annual Christmas message, with the typically inspirational words delivered in a humorous but thoughtful manner.

The boss reflects on the past year, looks ahead to 2023, provides his highlights from 2022, admits a guilty pleasure of a Christmas movie, and jokes about his beard…

Here’s Klopp’s Christmas message in full:

“You know much better than I what you want to sing on that day. I have special movies I like to watch in that period of the year; Love Actually is one of them, I am pretty sure we will watch it again!

“In the crazy world that we are living in, it’s pretty nice to watch these kind of movies where the subjects are not that serious as they are in the real world.

“From a sports point of view, 2022 was a pretty successful year I would say. It started with the Carabao Cup final. The FA Cup final was special, I enjoyed it so much.

“Then the league was pretty spectacular. We were close again, I know that’s not that much appreciated, I get that, when you come close. But from a coach’s point of view I am pretty proud of that.

“The Champions League final, Mr Courtois had a pretty good day. We did quite well but it didn’t feel that night, it didn’t feel for different reasons which we didn’t know exactly directly after the game when we were already down.

“But when we heard the stories from our families what happened around the stadium, it was a clear it was a special night for the wrong reasons. So it will not be a Champions League final we will remember for the rest of our lives.

“What we will remember for the rest of our lives was the day after the Champions League final. You give your absolutely everything and you get a lot but not everything. If that’s not worth a celebration, it would be the worst sign you can give to the outside world.

“And that’s why we celebrated two cup competitions, two cup wins, two big big campaigns and that we are together and we are alive and we love each other. That we can be different and want to show reaction in a different way.

“This club is so special and if anybody didn’t know it before, this day was proof of that. It was outstanding, I have no words for it. Now when I am speaking about it I get goosebumps.

“The new season starts, it didn’t work out exactly like we expected. But that’s how life is, you have to deal with the circumstances.

“We fought ourselves through and we are now in punching distance and that is all I need.

“It’s Christmas day. It’s the Christmas of our lives and that’s how we should celebrate it.

“The older I get, the more grey my beard gets, the more I look like Santa Claus! But every year is a special time, even for a 55-year-old man, I’m looking forward to it because family coming together.

“And from here we go again, I can’t wait. For New Year’s Eve and then for 2023, and try to learn from the mistakes we or other people made in 2022 and work together and help each other and make it the best year of our lives. Let’s try together.

“Merry, Merry Christmas.”