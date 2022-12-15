Liverpool will conclude their time in Dubai with a friendly against AC Milan on Friday, with Darwin Nunez in contention to feature after reconvening with his team-mates earlier this week.
After defeat to Lyon last Sunday, the Reds know there is no way for them to win the Dubai Super Cup, after Arsenal were crowned winners of the mini tournament on Tuesday.
Having beaten Lyon and AC Milan in normal time and on penalties, the Gunners have already accumulated eight points, with both Liverpool and Milan now only able to finish with a maximum of four.
Nonetheless, Friday’s encounter will be another useful exercise for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, ahead of their return to competitive action next week.
Here, we look at two ways the Liverpool boss could choose to line up against the Serie A champions.
Liverpool squad and absentees
The latest team news from Dubai:
- Darwin Nunez should feature after linking up with squad earlier this week
- Curtis Jones is a doubt – yet to take part in full training in Dubai
- Harvey Elliott looks to be fine after injury scare vs. Lyon
- Calvin Ramsay could miss out after absence from training on Wednesday
- Layton Stewart not pictured in training this week after dead leg
- Marcelo Pitaluga, Arthur, Kaide Gordon, Diogo Jota & Luis Diaz all remain out
Liverpool’s possible squad to face Milan:
Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek
Defenders: Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Chambers
Midfielders: Thiago, Elliott, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Bajcetic, Cain, Corness
Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Carvalho, Clark, Doak, Frauendorf, Nunez
Liverpool’s XI vs. Milan
Klopp named what was effectively his strongest possible team from the start against Lyon, and it would be no surprise to see him go with the same approach vs. Milan.
Should that be the case, there may only be one change to his line up on Friday:
- Caoimhin Kelleher to carry on in Alisson‘s absence
- Joel Matip & Joe Gomez at centre-back
- James Milner & Andy Robertson to continue as full-backs
- Stefan Bajcetic, Elliott & Thiago the midfield three
- Nunez to come in for Fabio Carvalho alongside Mo Salah & Roberto Firmino in attack
That would see Liverpool take to the field like this:
Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Firmino
However, with Carvalho on the scoresheet against Lyon, and Naby Keita back to fitness, there are other options for Klopp.
The Liverpool boss may opt to bring both into his midfield:
- Same back four that started vs Lyon
- Keita in for Bajcetic, Carvalho in for Elliott, Thiago as the No. 6
- Salah, Nunez and Firmino up top
Those tweaks would see Liverpool line up like this:
Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Thiago, Keita, Carvalho; Salah, Nunez, Firmino
Klopp used the vast majority of his squad last Sunday, but with less than a week until the Carabao Cup tie against Man City, don’t be surprised if he opts to give his senior players more minutes against Milan, with less opportunities for the youngsters.
Should he be available, Calvin Ramsay will be hoping for more game time, as will Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson are expected to return to training back on Merseyside next week.
