Liverpool have confirmed they have received an allocation of just 1,800 for their Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in March.

That number, they say, is “significantly less” than they had originally expected for this game.

Real Madrid’s home stadium has recently undergone renovation to increase the overall capacity at the stadium to over 80,000, and although it’s not yet complete, fans have been able to attend matches at a reduced capacity of 60,000.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Liverpool said:

“The club has contacted UEFA and Real Madrid regarding the reduced allocation to understand the rationale behind this decision. Spirit of Shankly, the official Supporters Trust, and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association have also asked the club to raise their concerns and asked to remain in dialogue throughout the process.

“LFC is committed to having as many supporters as possible in stadiums for European away fixtures and continues to develop its systems and processes to fill allocations at every away game.”

Real Madrid’s most recent Champions League game at the Bernabeu was a 5-1 victory over Celtic, who were also handed a minimal allocation of 1,848 tickets.

Supporters are understandably unhappy at the allocation the club have been given:

Work on the renovation of the Bernabeu has been ongoing since June 2019, and it was initially hoped that it would be completed by this month, December 2022.

However, the Covid pandemic disrupted progress, and there has still been no date set for the official unveiling of the newly renovated stadium.

When Liverpool played Real Madrid away from home in the 2020/21 Champions League campaign, the match was played at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, which was their home ground while work was continuing on the Bernabeu at that time. They moved back to the Bernabeu in September of last year.

Liverpool say they will provide supporters with another update when the ticket allocation has been confirmed.