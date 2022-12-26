The Premier League is back and Liverpool are at Aston Villa on Boxing Day searching for their third league win in succession for the first time in 2022/23. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds did not make a winning return late last week at Man City but the focus has long been on getting back on track in the league, and that starts again today.

Before the enforced break, Liverpool had picked up two wins on the bounce in the Premier League and Klopp and co will now be looking to pick up from where they left off.

Villa are the hosts and have Unai Emery at the helm following Steven Gerrard’s dismissal, this is their first game back after the World Cup so let’s hope that plays into Liverpool’s hands.

We wouldn’t say no to a late Christmas present, so deliver the goods, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, t.30am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Aston Villa vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ Boxing Day clash on the following channels worldwide:

