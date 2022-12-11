Liverpool are in action for the first time in almost a month as they take on Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup. Here’s how to watch live around the world.

The Reds were last on the pitch for the 3-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on November 12, before a long break for the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp and his squad have embarked on Dubai for their mid-season training camp, and that includes friendlies against both Lyon and AC Milan.

Today’s clash at the Al-Maktoum Stadium is against Ligue 1 side Lyon, who sit eighth in the French top tier midway through their first campaign under Laurent Blanc.

Blanc’s side is littered with familiar faces, including Alexandre Lacazette, Jerome Boateng, Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar, and could provide a tough test for Liverpool.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 2pm (GMT) – or 6pm in Dubai, 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney and 5pm in Nairobi.

Worldwide

Liverpool vs. Lyon is being shown live around the world on LFCTV, which is available to live stream with LFCTV GO here.

A full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO after the game.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

