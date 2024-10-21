Liverpool FC seek fan feedback on ticketing operations

Liverpool FC is asking supporters for their views on all aspects of ticketing, to help shape its long-term approach moving forward.

The new survey is part of a full ticketing review by the club, and it seeks honest and open feedback from its supporters on a range of topics relating to ticketing for men’s first team fixtures, including access to home and away tickets, pricing, auto cup scheme and match credits.

The LFC ticketing survey will be sent today (Mon October 21) via email to a wide range of supporters including current and lapsed Members and Season Ticket Holders. Fans are reminded to check their junk folders if they have not received the survey across the day.

Anyone who doesn’t fall into one of these groups, however, is able to access the survey here. The deadline to complete the survey and provide feedback to the club is 5pm, Monday November 4.

This survey will form part of ongoing engagement with a broader section of supporters, as LFC recognises the need to constantly evolve and improve its ticketing operations. With this in mind, the club has developed a new set of ticketing principles which, alongside fan feedback, will help guide ticketing development over the coming seasons.

The new ticketing principles, which have been created in consultation with the Supporters Board (see below) and include the ambition to make ticket access a realistic goal for all supporters while also recognising loyalty, with transparent data, protection against misuse, and a considered pricing approach.

Phil Dutton, Vice President Ticketing & Hospitality at LFC, said: “We want to hear from as many fans as possible to help develop our ticketing strategy moving forward. Our ticketing approach is constantly reviewed, and we recognise there is a lot of work to do as we deal with a number of continuing challenges.

“These include – but are not limited to – unprecedented levels of demand following the completion of the new Anfield Road Stand, which has brought our capacity to 61,000, and increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks on our systems. Couple these challenges with advancement in technology in recent years, it meant the time was right to start a full review of our ticketing operations.

“Our newly devised guiding ticketing principles are a statement of our ambition and where we want our ticketing operations to ultimately be. This is a long-term project and will not lead to overnight changes in our approach, but we want to engage with supporters to develop our long-term strategy.

“We look forward to receiving feedback from a wide range of fans and thank them in advance for taking the time and effort to engage with this ongoing process.”

* Fans can complete the survey here.

TICKETING PRINCIPLES

Fair

Reward and incentivise loyal support and recognise our Scouse heritage?

Make ticket access a realistic goal for all supporters – including new and returning fans?

Simple

Easy to understand, with ?credit systems and consistent sales processes that make sense

Share transparent information and data with supporters about ticket access

Protected

Operate sales and credit systems that are protected from misuse and manipulation by bad actors

Ensure the Club knows everyone in attendance at games for their safety and security

Atmosphere

Ensure every seat in the stadium is full, and highly sought-after tickets are not going to waste?

Help fans to continue to create a great atmosphere, giving our teams a competitive advantage

Revenue

Ensure ticketing revenue continues to help fund the Club’s ongoing pursuit of trophies in a highly competitive environment?

Have a considered pricing approach, and support our membership proposition by making ticket access a reality