Arne Slot‘s Liverpool are rustling some feathers in the Premier League and remain top of the pile after seeing off Chelsea.

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Premier League (8) | Anfield

October 20, 2024

Goals: Salah 29’ (pen), Jones 51’; Jackson 48’

Key moments Curtis Jones

If there was a key moment that affected the outcome of this game, it’s likely Jones was involved in it, and he was deservedly named Man of the Match at the end.

From an important block on a Cole Palmer effort to prevent a dangerous moment in his own penalty area, to going up the other end and winning a penalty.

On one occasion with the team breaking, had Jones played his pass to Salah a touch earlier, Liverpool could have had a second. Salah found Cody Gakpo at the far post, but Jones delayed the pass a little too long and Salah was offside as a result.

Then there was another flashpoint as Jones was presented with a good chance from Darwin Nunez’s through ball, but delayed his shot and was upended by the goalkeeper instead.

A penalty was awarded, but Chelsea goalie Robert Sanchez was given another chance as it went to VAR and was overturned.

Jones got his name on the scoresheet to reflect his influence on this game, taking a great ball from Salah and eventually nudging it past the onrushing Sanchez.

He received a much-deserved standing ovation as he was replaced by Mac Allister for the last ten minutes of the game.

Passed the first great test

Chelsea’s approach to recruitment of signing all the players who are good on FIFA or Football Manager and hoping some are good in real life has actually borne some fruit this season.

They have some gifted and talented players, especially in the one Man City let go, Cole Palmer, who would provide Liverpool with their first test from a more traditionally strong Premier League team this season. At this moment, Man United don’t really count.

When Chelsea pulled a goal back through one of the league’s standout strikers this season, Nicolas Jackson, it looked like Liverpool would have their work cut out, but they restored their lead within three minutes.

Kelly Cates said on Sky straight after the final whistle that the response of the players after the game made it feel like a cup game.

Chelsea were on their knees, exhausted and disappointed, while Liverpool celebrated a hard fought win.

It’s a win that keeps them on top of the table and gets rid of any idea they have had an easy run. After all, Bournemouth have proved elsewhere they are no pushovers and Slot’s side beat them 3-0.

Slot settling in and annoying rivals

Enzo Maresca barely looked Slot in the eye at the post-match handshake, such had been the competitive nature of this game.

Liverpool versus Chelsea has always been a big fixture in the Premier League era, a very competitive rivalry at one stage when they met regularly in Europe too, and it might edging towards that way once again.

It was a battle of two managers new to their teams looking to make an impact. Both have done well, but Slot is the clear leader with Liverpool by far the best team in the Premier League so far this season.

Few predicted the Dutchman to make this kind of impact this early.

But the key is, as Slot himself will no doubt reiterate, that it is still early and nothing is won in October, regardless of how good the team has been and where they stand in the table.

What is decided, is that Slot’s Liverpool will give any team a run for their money, and looking like a team that is still able to challenge for titles is definitely a positive at this point, and eases some post-Klopp worries.

Step up Darwin Nunez

Diogo Jota has has been Arne Slot’s go-to forward for the central role in this team. The Portuguese has been reliable tactically and has four goals in nine appearances in all competitions so far this season.

When Jota went off injured with half an hour played, it was a test as to whether his replacement Darwin Nunez could perform this role. Not necessarily goalscoring, but the reliability in Slot’s team shape and style.

He performed his role well, perhaps surprising some with the manner in which he did.

There were some great passes among this too. One to set up Jones, and another raking crossfield ball out to Gakpo from midfield that looked like a pass that would usually come from the right boot of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Slot’s training methods seem to be working.

Decisions, decisions

Referees shouldn’t be a talking point, but they have been turned into one this weekend on the back of the furore around a decision affecting Arsenal and their potential place in the title race.

The first half of Liverpool’s game against Chelsea meant this discourse continued.

Arsenal had Wiliam Saliba sent off against Bournemouth for a last-man challenge denying a goalscoring opportunity, even though there was plenty of space between Evanilson and the goal.

When Tosin Adarabioyo fouled Diogo Jota in a similar area at the start of this game, there were immediate comparisons made.

Tosin got lucky as there were other defenders closer to him but in truth, there wasn’t much in it in terms of the distance the players would have to make up in both scenarios.

Then there were the penalty shouts for Liverpool. All three could have been given but only one was.

Salah was accused of diving by co-commentator on Sky, Gary Neville, when we have often seen players praised for being clever and encouraging contact. It certainly wasn’t a dive, but you can also see why it wasn’t a clear penalty.

One penalty was given shortly after for a foul on Jones, and there could easily have been another when Sanchez clattered into Jones. Anywhere else on the pitch, it’s a foul, and if it was a defender not a goalkeeper making the same challenge, it would likely have been given a penalty.

Liverpool won in the end, but had they not they could have felt aggrieved that a couple more of these key decisions didn’t go in their favour.