Diogo Jota‘s unlucky streak continued after being forced off the pitch in the first half against Chelsea, and Arne Slot offered an update after the match.

The career of Liverpool’s No. 20 has been plagued with injuries, but recently they have more often come on the end of a crunching tackle – as it did at Anfield on Sunday.

Running towards goal, Tosin Adarabioyo grabbed at Jota just over the halfway line and in the tumble landed directly on the ribcage of the forward, who was quick to receive treatment.

There were calls that the challenge should have led to a red card, but the Chelsea man was saved by a covering defender and the location of the foul.

Jota persevered initially but was replaced on the half-hour mark by Darwin Nunez, with Slot offering an update to reporters post-match.

He explained: “I’m not sure what it is but I would be surprised if he’s there on Wednesday.”

Liverpool play RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night and the likelihood is that, with Jota a major doubt, Nunez starts that tie.

Heading into the 2-1 win over Chelsea, the Reds faced more fitness issues than were reported, with Slot detailing the situation.

“I have a lot of confidence in this team, but you saw today that we had some problems after the international break,” he said.

“Conor Bradley is not in, Trent was also not training in the first days after he came back, so he was a bit of a doubt before we started the game.

“Then we had Macca being sick, today Diogo had to be substituted.”

Slot added: “These are all things everybody has and you have to cope with during the season as well.

“That’s why I always say it’s so difficult to win a league title, no matter where in the world, because so many things have to be done really well.”

Liverpool were also without Alisson, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa on Sunday, though Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo shook off illness to take places on the bench.