Billed as Liverpool’s biggest game to date under Arne Slot, a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield was capped by an all-action, match-winning display from Curtis Jones.

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Premier League (8), Anfield

October 20, 2024

Goals

Salah pen 28′ (assist – Jones)

Jackson 48′

Jones 51′ (assist – Salah)

In arguably their biggest test yet this season, Slot set his side up in an attacking 4-4-2 setup, with Dominik Szoboszlai basically up front alongside Diogo Jota.

The Reds held the impetus early on, and there were two controversial moments in the opening stages with a Chelsea handball waved off by VAR and Tosin Adarabioyo booked for what could have been a last-man challenge on Jota.

Referee John Brooks looked to be losing control with less than 30 minutes on the clock, somehow denying Mo Salah a penalty after being bundled over by Levi Colwill and booking Slot for his reaction.

Fortunately, under a minute later Brooks had no choice but award Liverpool a spot-kick as the clumsy Colwill brought Jones down, allowing Salah to step up and make it 1-0.

The blow Jota took under Adarabioyo’s challenge eventually forced him off, with Darwin Nunez coming on a third of the way into the game.

Nunez acted as surprise playmaker in the No. 9 role, and it was his ball through for Jones that prompted Liverpool’s third penalty shout, this time overturned as Brooks consulted the pitchside monitor.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

Back underway and Enzo Maresca made his first roll of the dice as Pedro Neto replaced Jadon Sancho for a new test of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s defensive nous – much lauded by Slot in the buildup.

Chelsea levelled within minutes of the restart, but it came through the middle of the pitch not out wide, with Nicolas Jackson played onside by Ibrahima Konate and finishing well to spoil Caoimhin Kelleher‘s clean sheet.

Their hopes were short-lived, with Liverpool regaining the lead soon after as Salah found Jones’ third-man run with a stunning pass, the midfielder touching and converting before celebrating for his new baby daughter.

It was The Jones Show on the ball in the second half, while Nunez’s running battle with substitute Benoit Badiashile saw the Uruguayan put himself about in a very useful display.

Slot took the initiative as he sent on Joe Gomez and Alexis Mac Allister for Alexander-Arnold and Jones, clearly looking to keep legs fresh and hold onto the lead.

They managed to do just that, with Liverpool making it seven wins from eight in the league to reclaim top spot.

TIA Man of the Match: Curtis Jones

Referee: John Brooks

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold (Gomez 81′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones (Mac Allister 81′); Salah, Gakpo (Diaz 65′), Jota (Nunez 29′)

Subs not used: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Morton

Chelsea: Sanchez; James (Veiga 53′), Adarabioyo (Badiashile 53′), Colwill, Gusto; Lavia (Fernandez 53′), Caicedo; Madueke (Nkunku 76′), Palmer, Sancho (Neto 46′); Jackson

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Disasi, Dewsbury-Hall, Felix

Next match: RB Leipzig (A) – Champions League – Wednesday, October 23, 8pm (BST)