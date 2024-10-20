➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Curtis Jones “making many fans eat their words” with “tremendous” performance

Curtis Jones produced an outstanding performance in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at home to Chelsea on Sunday, earning plenty of plaudits from supporters.

The Reds knew that only a win would take them back to the top of the Premier League, following Man City‘s late victory at Wolves, and they duly obliged.

Despite Chelsea impressing early on, Liverpool went in front thanks to Mohamed Salah‘s penalty, following a foul on Jones.

A second spot-kick was then initially given and overturned by VAR after Jones was wiped out by Robert Sanchez, as a slow first half sprang into life.

Nicolas Jackson equalised soon after the restart, only for Jones to quickly make it 2-1 to the hosts straight after, and Slot’s men held on.

Liverpool’s No. 17 was statistically the Man of the Match, as per FotMob, earning an 8.7-out-of-10 rating after combining his attacking forays with defensive contributions, and these fans reacted to his excellent Jones display.

 

Curtis Jones has adopted a new son, his name is Cole Palmer. Holding his hand as he gives him a tour of Anfield”

Kent Loggenberg in the This is Anfield comments

“Jones was outstanding and should keep his place”

Keviin Laird on Facebook

“Where ya at now, Jones-haters?”

SierraLima in the This is Anfield comments

“Curtis making many fans eat their words…including me!! Turning out to be a fantastic player. Well played Curtis”

Paul Scott on Facebook

This was outstanding stuff from Jones, who has his critics and has struggled to be a fixture in Liverpool’s midfield this season.

There were moments of frustration, not least failing to shoot when clean-through to prompt the overturned penalty decision, but he was a monster in and out of possession.

It is still so easy to forget that Jones is still only 23, and has seen injuries hamper his progress, but this was a perfect reminder of his worth.

