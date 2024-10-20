Curtis Jones produced an outstanding performance in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at home to Chelsea on Sunday, earning plenty of plaudits from supporters.

The Reds knew that only a win would take them back to the top of the Premier League, following Man City‘s late victory at Wolves, and they duly obliged.

Despite Chelsea impressing early on, Liverpool went in front thanks to Mohamed Salah‘s penalty, following a foul on Jones.

A second spot-kick was then initially given and overturned by VAR after Jones was wiped out by Robert Sanchez, as a slow first half sprang into life.

Nicolas Jackson equalised soon after the restart, only for Jones to quickly make it 2-1 to the hosts straight after, and Slot’s men held on.

Liverpool’s No. 17 was statistically the Man of the Match, as per FotMob, earning an 8.7-out-of-10 rating after combining his attacking forays with defensive contributions, and these fans reacted to his excellent Jones display.

That's Curtis Jones best match for Liverpool since that FA Cup game vs Everton. MOTM performance from him ? — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) October 20, 2024

??????? Curtis Jones was simply brilliant vs Chelsea today. He won the most duels (6) for #LFC while he was on the pitch. – 6/9 duels won

– 2/3 tackles won

– 90% pass completion

– 6 recoveries

– 2 chances created One hugely important goal. ?? pic.twitter.com/GST6S0jsWb — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) October 20, 2024

Big win, scoreline was close, but we managed the game so well. One of our best features this season. Hesistated with big chances in the first half but Jones deserved MotM, big performance by him, match winner and was everywhere. — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) October 20, 2024

GET IN! Hard-earned stuff, especially with one of the worst referees you will ever see on show. Jones superb, Gravenberch not far behind. Salah also great. TOP OF THE LEAGUE! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 20, 2024

“Curtis Jones has adopted a new son, his name is Cole Palmer. Holding his hand as he gives him a tour of Anfield” – Kent Loggenberg in the This is Anfield comments

“Jones was outstanding and should keep his place” – Keviin Laird on Facebook

Huge win. Top of the league. Curtis Jones. Town — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) October 20, 2024

Curtis Jones brilliant on and off the ball for #LFC. A much more important player than many fans give him credit for. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) October 20, 2024

Curtis Jones has been involved in everything good we've done today and I'm seeing people on here slaughtering him. Just because you decided he wasn't going to have a good game before the game even kicked off, doesn't mean he's having a bad game. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) October 20, 2024

Jones motm without a doubt, absolutely tremendous with his defence, intelligrntine breaking runs, and his penalty wins + goal. For those who said hed never have the quality to make it in our team, I hope you were watching. — Owen???? (@LFCOwen96) October 20, 2024

“Where ya at now, Jones-haters?” – SierraLima in the This is Anfield comments

“Curtis making many fans eat their words…including me!! Turning out to be a fantastic player. Well played Curtis” – Paul Scott on Facebook

jones is having the time of his line dropping deep and then playing on the last line at will. absolutely perfect system and left side role for him — ?? (@zzack1fc) October 20, 2024

Curtis Jones has been superb today! Been absolutely everywhere! ???? — Chris Coney (@ChrisConey) October 20, 2024

Curtis Jones vs Chelsea: 37/41 passes completed

2 key passes

2 accurate long balls

5 passes in final third

4 touches in opposition box

1 successful dribble

3 tackles

6 ball recoveries

6 ground duels won

2 shots on target

1 penalty won

1 goal Brilliant. ?#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/Cx3OKEuDZN — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 20, 2024

Curtis Jones superb. Up against the quarter of billion midfield trio and was a cut above them in terms of quality. Very good performance from him. — Mark Jepson (@markjepson) October 20, 2024

This was outstanding stuff from Jones, who has his critics and has struggled to be a fixture in Liverpool’s midfield this season.

There were moments of frustration, not least failing to shoot when clean-through to prompt the overturned penalty decision, but he was a monster in and out of possession.

It is still so easy to forget that Jones is still only 23, and has seen injuries hamper his progress, but this was a perfect reminder of his worth.