Liverpool returned from the break with another home victory to start a tough run of games, with a 2-1 win over Chelsea courtesy of a brilliant Curtis Jones performance.

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Premier League (8) | Anfield

October 20, 2024

Goals: Salah pen 29′, Jones 51′; Jackson 47′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7 (out of 10)

Although Chelsea had a lot of the ball in the first half outside our box, not too much went the way of troubling Kelleher – his best intervention was a strong and timely punch clear from a cross, which had the offside flag up anyway.

The flag was up when he was beaten straight after the restart too, but this time wrongly, meaning the Irishman was beaten by the first shot on target.

Gathered up a few low crosses and efforts thereafter and his kicking was good throughout.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Defended very well one-on-one against Jadon Sancho in the first half, to the extent the Englishman was subbed at the break. Did just as well against Pedro Neto who replaced Sancho.

However it was in the other aspect where Trent was maybe a bit lacking this time, with some passes lacking accuracy or diligence – a left-footed pass down the wing was particularly poor.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Konate was the one who played Nicolas Jackson onside, with an outstretched leg meaning Chelsea were free to attack and equalise, though it can’t really go down as his ‘fault’.

Otherwise, Konate was typically excellent without really having to make too many interventions in the first hour, simply doing his job to clear, shut out space and play out when possible.

One late slide saw him booked for a foul by the touchline.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Magnificent aerial defending throughout the first half to repel plenty of Chelsea set-pieces, but it was a confusing turn and attempt to close space on the wrong side as Jackson ran through to level the scores after the restart.

That lapse aside, Van Dijk didn’t put much of a foot wrong, often in the right place to make simple, small clearances from attempted through passes.

Andy Robertson – 7

Lost out in his first couple of duels with Noni Madueke which looked concerning but fought back to win the next with an important slide in the box.

Slightly more solid thereafter and although we rarely saw him get forward Robertson didn’t err in possession either.

Huge, huge, huge late block.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

A quieter game for the Dutch midfielder than some recently, but he still produced a few really good defensive moments and shifted the ball forward to good effect.

Frustrated Chelsea a few times on purpose – a good defensive midfield showing, basically.

Curtis Jones – 9 – Man of the Match

Had an excellent start in every regard, showing tremendous strength and control to evade Chelsea attackers, winning a big challenge in our box and at the other end winning a penalty.

The only slight disappointment was a momentary hesitation, or dummy, which meant his through pass for what could have been 2-0 ended up in an offside call.

Should probably have scored soon after when he was instead brought down for another penalty – which was then rescinded by VAR – but made up for it by a great run and brave finish to immediately score after Chelsea‘s goal.

Needs to be excellent to win a place in this team and that’s exactly what he was.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Lots of energy and running in the channel, often without the reward of receiving the pass in the final third.

Made a couple of really good exchanges to keep Chelsea‘s press at bay and similarly showed a great first touch to get free with Salah and Trent in attendance.

Mohamed Salah – 9

Heavily involved with a series of passes from deep and runs at Malo Gusto and Levi Colwill – the latter was troubled by him in particular and gave away the penalty, which Salah rattled in.

While he didn’t have too many further chances of his own, some of his switches of play and through balls were incredible – a creative, spellbinding performance which Chelsea just couldn’t cope with.

His assist for Jones’ goal was the best example of that.

Diogo Jota – 6

Barely had a chance to get involved before he was thrown down and landed on by Tosin Adarabioyo, who was fortunate to not see red.

Jota tried to carry on but it was clear he was hampered by the heavy fall and he was ultimately subbed before the half-hour mark.

Cody Gakpo – 7

A surprise starter ahead of Luis Diaz but produced a good showing wide left, with plenty of good running making him an outlet on the break.

Tapped in what would have been 2-0 only for Salah being offside one pass earlier, and curled another shot wide in the second half.

Not his most electric game but a really strong performance against a big team – exactly what was called for.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 29′) – 8

Got an unexpectedly early call and looked very locked in this time: good touch, hold-up play and running.

A hard-working display but booked second half for a couple of needless fouls in a minute.

Luis Diaz (on for Gakpo, 65′) – 6

A couple of runs down the wing but nothing spectacular. One late run and shot high and wide.

Alexis Mac Allister (on for Jones, 81′) – 6

Ill during the week but doubtless fine for big games next week. Booked.

Joe Gomez (on for Alexander-Arnold, 81′) – 6

Right-back for the final 10. Made a couple of good challenges.

Subs not used: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Morton, Endo

Arne Slot – 8

First positive of the day: a much brighter start to the match from the Reds, as Slot looks to get rid of this habit of underwhelming openings which see them sluggish, uninspired or outright going behind.

The boss was irked more than once early on though; first when Jota was fouled on the breakaway and then when Salah wasn’t given a penalty – the latter saw him booked.

He was spoken to by the fourth official and kept his composure thereafter until the final seconds – another garbage decision against Nunez – in what was at times a tempestuous game, but it’s good to see the usually composed boss get irate on his team’s behalf in fairness – though nowhere near as good as seeing him produce another match-winning game plan.

Good subs use, maintaining pressure and ability to control the game in spells, and importantly top of the table.