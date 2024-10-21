Darwin Nunez was handed an unexpected 60 minutes off the bench in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, and he used his time wisely to show he got the message about adapting to Arne Slot.

The Uruguayan was named on the bench on Sunday, with Diogo Jota unsurprisingly preferred to lead the line – especially after Nunez’s long journey back from South America earlier in the week.

After just 30 minutes, though, Liverpool’s No. 20 was forced off with an injury to give Nunez significantly longer on the pitch than he would have expected.

He seized the moment, with FotMob‘s statistics showing promising signs that Nunez has heeded the message of how he can work himself into Slot’s team.

Nunez gets the message

The No. 9 has started just three games so far this season and has come off the bench a further five times, clocking a total 367 minutes.

He has been at odds with the demands of Slot’s style, but it has been made clear by the Dutchman that the route into the team is “mainly about the work we do without the ball.”

Goals and assists will come but the expectation is no secret, and Nunez’s defensive work was a notable highlight in his hour on the pitch against Chelsea.

No player contested more duels than the forward (17), and he subsequently topped the list for most duels won (nine) and lost (8), making for a success rate of 53 percent.

Can that be improved? Of course. But this was a sign of Nunez’s intent and that he understands the wider remit of what he needs to bring to the team.

Nunez was also fouled more than any other player (four), won the joint-second most tackles (3/3) and made three recoveries – all of this in 60 minutes.

He had just 20 touches of the ball and ended his night with no shots, but Slot has previously admitted that it’s not just on the individual player to coax more goals from the strikers.

“Maybe it’s also something for us to look at, although we score a lot of goals, to bring our striker – if it’s Diogo or Darwin – even more in positions to score,” he said earlier this month.

For now, Slot will be pleased that Nunez appears to have taken on board what it takes to play as the leading man in this Reds side.

Who says Trent can’t defend?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has consistently been put down for his defensive attributes, but his doubters continue to be silenced and were again on Sunday.

The vice-captain deserves a mention for keeping Chelsea Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto quiet, especially after being considered a doubt heading into the game.

The Chelsea duo managed just five touches in Liverpool’s penalty box combined!

And no player won more tackles (4/4) or made more clearances (four) than Alexander-Arnold, and his five duels won was the joint-third most on the day.

The narrative that he can’t defend is tiresome, to say the least.

