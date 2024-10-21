Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper David James divided opinion by saving an 11-year-old child’s penalty twice at half time as Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1.

In what some see as a very funny moment and others view as a petty move, James denied a young Liverpool supporter from their dream moment at Anfield as he saved both of the fan’s spot-kicks in front of the Kop.

As is sometimes the case, half time brought the chance for some lucky people to go on the pitch and score at the Kop End, something every supporter will have dreamed of.

Well, that’s how it usually works.

This week, though, former goalkeeper James decided to buck the trend of letting supporters score by denying a young boy twice from the spot.

The lad’s first attempt went to the ‘keeper’s right, with James diving to keep the shot out before holding the ball close and toying with the Kop as the crowd booed.

The young Red was allowed another attempt, though, which everyone expected James to let in.

Again, the 54-year-old didn’t read the script and saved the second kick with a flying left leg. In fairness, it did look like he was possibly trying to dive out of the way here!

Nevertheless, he saved the penalty and left the crowd booing the goalkeeper who played 277 times for Liverpool between 1992 and 1999.

LFC TV’s Peter McDowall, who was hosting the on-pitch proceedings, then said: “You weren’t supposed to save that really.

“Thank you, Jamo, for spoiling that young lad’s day!”

… not sorry in the slightest. Fair play. https://t.co/JZZbEyRWgf — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 20, 2024

The 11-year-old wasn’t too happy with James either as he gave him a bemused shrug and tried to take it in his stride after a hug from the 6’4″ former goalkeeper.

The Redmen TV’s Paul Machin was filming the incident and described the crowd’s feelings brilliantly, laughing as he couldn’t quite believe what he had watched.

“The amount of things he let in in that goal as an actual paid Liverpool player,” Machin said, referring to James’ time with the Reds.

“What an arlarse, what an arlarse!”

This is a Scouse term that could be used to describe someone as a bit of a grumpy older person. It is difficult to explain succinctly what the phrase means, but James definitely was one on Sunday!

James and the supporters were on the pitch thanks to Futuremakers by Standard Chartered who are a community engagement program dedicated to helping the next generation earn, learn and grow.

