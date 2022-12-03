Six Liverpool players are through to the last 16 of the World Cup, but it will not be until the quarter-finals at the earliest that any meet on the pitch.

Friday saw the conclusion of the group stage at Qatar 2022, with Darwin Nunez becoming the first Liverpool player to be knocked out of the tournament.

Uruguay’s 2-0 victory over Ghana was not enough to secure progress from Group H, as a late win for South Korea earned them a spot in the last 16 with Portugal.

That means six of the seven Reds at the World Cup are through, those being Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Ibrahima Konate (France), Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold (England), Alisson and Fabinho (Brazil).

With the group stage over, the knockout rounds begin, but there will be no meetings between Liverpool team-mates at this stage.

Instead, the earliest any of Jurgen Klopp‘s internationals could face off is the quarter-finals, provided England get through their clash with Senegal and France advance over Poland.

That would set up a last-eight tie between England and France, with Henderson, Alexander-Arnold and Konate all vying for a starting spot.

Possible meetings between LFC players December 10: England vs. France – Quarter-finals

December 13: Netherlands vs. Brazil – Semi-finals

December 17: Third-placed playoff

December 18: Final

In the other bracket, it would not be until the semi-finals that a potential clash between the Netherlands and Brazil would take place.

Van Dijk and the Dutch would need to beat the USA in their last-16 tie and then either Argentina or Australia in the quarter-finals to make it to the final four.

Meanwhile, victories over South Korea and either Japan or Croatia would see Alisson and Fabinho book their place in the semi-finals with Brazil.

That means the only chance of an all-Liverpool final – or third-placed playoff – would be the Netherlands or Brazil against either England or France.

There remains a long road until the winner of the World Cup is decided on December 18, however, with there no guarantee that any of those countries make it past the last 16.